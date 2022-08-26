Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Release Audio and More Details in Officer Involved Shooting
On Tuesday, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard released additional details in that August 26 officer involved shooting that left one man dead. Police have identified the male shot by police as Frank Correa. According to Beard, the incident included 16 spent 9-mm casings which were fired by Correa in the...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 26-28
Hmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 26-28, 2022...
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch
At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested
(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Police seek help in finding man missing for six months
(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Monday Night Vehicle Crash on Byron Highway
At 8:52 pm Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash at Byron Highway and Clifton Court in Byron. While responding, it was reported that one person was deceased after being ejected from the vehicle. By 9:25 pm, it was reported that...
Oakland police looking for missing teen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
msn.com
Two men dead in separate shootings in Oakland
Two men were shot dead Saturday and Sunday in Oakland. The Sunday shooting occurred just past 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard near the Ivy Hill neighborhood, according to the Oakland Police Department. Reports of a traffic collision sent officers to the area, and upon arriving, they...
eastcountytoday.net
Arrest Made in Bethel Island Stabbing
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 10:18 PM, Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived and found several stabbing victims and three others who were injured. One of the victims was flown by helicopter to a hospital. All of the victims were expected to survive.
Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say
San Jose police officers have made an arrest in Saturday morning's early double stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy.
eastcountytoday.net
3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island
At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
Woman shot, killed by police after stabbing officer, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was shot and killed by police in Sacramento Saturday after allegedly stabbing a Sacramento Police Department officer in the arm, investigators say. The shooting took place on Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say that just before 7:30 p.m....
Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
Bicyclist run over, killed during Oakland shooting
The Oakland Police Department is conducting an investigation after a confrontation in Oakland left three people dead, including a bicyclist.
