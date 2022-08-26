Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
KTTS
Man, 19, Charged After Hitting Car, School Bus In Chase
(KTTS News) — A 19-year-old man from Springfield is charged with leading Greene County Deputies on a chase that ended after a crash into a car and a school bus. Deputies tried to stop a stolen truck Friday. The sheriff says Cory Moore caused two crashes before he was...
KTTS
Crash Near Clever Leaves 1 Dead
(KTTS News) — A crash Saturday night between a car and a motorcycle southeast of Clever leaves one woman dead, and one man in serious condition. Shawnda Maples, 54, from Clever died Sunday morning after a car crossed the centerline on Highway N and hit the motorcycle she was riding.
KTTS
Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead
(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTTS
Heavy Rains Dump Several Inches Across The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Springfield got the most rainfall in the Ozarks Monday. Heavy rains caused flash flooding across the area Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service says Springfield got more than 5.2 inches at the airport, although some places reported even higher amounts around 6 inches. Marshfield had 4.1...
KTTS
Storms Blamed In Deaths In Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of...
Comments / 0