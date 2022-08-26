Read full article on original website
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Tenant Praised for Not Telling Landlord They're Leaving After Buying House
"He got angry saying that I had some nerve asking for $1,300 when I'd just screwed him out of a month rent by not giving notice," the tenant said.
Car Dealerships Now ‘Stealerships’ Since the Pandemic-Here’s How
Some car dealerships have turned into "stealerships" since the pandemic. Here's why. The post Car Dealerships Now ‘Stealerships’ Since the Pandemic-Here’s How appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevy Montana Is Too Weak Against the Ford Maverick
The 2023 Chevy Montana could come to America to fight the Ford Maverick. But the Chevy Montana might be too weak. The post The Chevy Montana Is Too Weak Against the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 2 Things Could Destroy Cryptos in September
After nine months of investor pain, there could still be clouds on the horizon.
Gas Cars Banned in California! How Soon Will Other States Follow the Lead?
The California ban of gas cars begins in just a few years. What does this ban entail? Keep reading and learn more. The post Gas Cars Banned in California! How Soon Will Other States Follow the Lead? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
View Optical Illusion Road Where Cars in Neutral Roll Uphill
Take a journey to the famous Electric Brae on the West Scotland coast. The quarter-mile stretch of road has a strange phenomenon that makes cars in neutral look like they are rolling up a hill. The post View Optical Illusion Road Where Cars in Neutral Roll Uphill appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Major Car Manufacturers Horading Windshields for Looming Glass Shortage
VW is heading for yet another shortage, but it is getting prepared. The post Major Car Manufacturers Horading Windshields for Looming Glass Shortage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
