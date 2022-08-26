ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Optical Illusion Road Where Cars in Neutral Roll Uphill

Take a journey to the famous Electric Brae on the West Scotland coast. The quarter-mile stretch of road has a strange phenomenon that makes cars in neutral look like they are rolling up a hill. The post View Optical Illusion Road Where Cars in Neutral Roll Uphill appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

