Athens, GA

Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDt5g_0hWTiSQ700

ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention.

“Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.

“That’s a strength of those guys that we have to try to answer and our guys have to play physical up front.”

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and are 17-point favorites.

Jalen Carter anchors the defensive line, and Smart said he’s among the best “when he’s geared up ready to go and playing with consistent effort.”

