Stony corals use a refined built-in ventilation system to protect themselves from environmental stressors

Phys.org
Study finds climate change is waking bumblebees earlier from winter hibernation, putting the species at risk
New research from the University of Ottawa has found the earlier arrival of spring in parts of North America negatively impacts bumblebee survival, which could potentially threaten bee-pollinated agricultural crops and other plant sources. Published in Biological Conservation, this paper is among the first to study climate change's influence on...
Phys.org
How can X-ray diffraction be used for a reliable study of nanostructured materials?
Owing to their unique physical properties, nanostructured materials are now at the forefront of materials science. Several different techniques can be used to characterize their microscopic features, but each of these has its pros and cons. In new research published in The European Physical Journal Special Topics, Jenő Gubicza at ELTE Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, shows that one indirect method, named X-ray diffraction line profile analysis (XLPA) is suitable for analyzing nanostructured materials, but its application and interpretation require special care for obtaining reliable conclusions.
Phys.org
Genetic study of immortal jellyfish may help explain its longevity
A team of researchers at Universidad de Oviedo in Spain reports findings that could explain how the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii is able to live, at least in theory, forever. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes sequencing the genome of the jellyfish and a close mortal relative to see if they could spot pertinent differences.
Phys.org
How light and temperature work together to affect plant growth
Plants lengthen and bend to secure access to sunlight. Despite observing this phenomenon for centuries, scientists do not fully understand it. Now, Salk scientists have discovered that two plant factors—the protein PIF7 and the growth hormone auxin—are the triggers that accelerate growth when plants are shaded by canopy and exposed to warm temperatures at the same time.
Researchers achieve record quantum entanglement with 14 photons at once
This will be very useful in progressing the field of quantum computers and communication.
Phys.org
Arctic lakes are vanishing in surprise climate finding
The Arctic is no stranger to loss. As the region warms nearly four times faster than the rest of the world, glaciers collapse, wildlife suffers and habitats continue to disappear at a record pace. Now, a new threat has become apparent: Arctic lakes are drying up, according to research published...
Phys.org
How is climate change affecting ocean waters and ecosystems?
Biological oceanographer Hugh Ducklow studies the marine food web, and how it interacts with the physical properties of the oceans. Much of his work is through the U.S. Long Term Ecological Research Program (LTER), in which researchers have for decades investigated trends across 28 land and marine regions in the United States, along with a few sites elsewhere. In addition to the open ocean, studies encompass deserts, coasts, rivers, forests and grasslands. From 2012 to 2018, while based at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Ducklow led the Palmer Station LTER site, the base for yearly cruises through 800 kilometers of icy waters off the Antarctic Peninsula.
Phys.org
Shape of coronavirus affects its transmission, study finds
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, images of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, have been seared in our minds. But the way we picture the virus, typically as a sphere with spikes, is not strictly accurate. Microscope images of infected tissues have revealed that coronavirus particles are actually ellipsoidal, displaying a wide variety of squashed and elongated shapes.
Researchers create 'atomic television' that transmits live video with big atoms and small lasers
Scientists at the US National Institute of Standards have developed an 'Atomic Television' that uses lasers and atom clouds to pick up video transmissions that meet the 480i resolution standard. The team demonstrated the same by transmitting live video feeds and even video games through the atoms to a monitor.
Phys.org
Mathematical model predicts human mobility in response to storms and pandemics
New research by a Northeastern engineering professor used recent storms and the COVID-19 pandemic to predict human movement during disasters in anticipation of more effective emergency response. The research team, led by Qi Ryan Wang, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern, and Jianxi Gao, assistant professor of...
Immortal jellyfish may prevent human aging, research says
DNA from 'immortal' jellyfish could provide clues to human ageing. You might be familiar with the movie 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button'. Button was suffering from a rare ailment that made him age backward. Meanwhile, in another similar scenario, a species of jellyfish — called turritopsis dohrnii — seems to have reached immortality.
Phys.org
Marine conservation in the Arctic: High time to prepare for the melting
The rapid rise in temperature in the Arctic is profoundly altering the region—with unknown consequences for the future. At the same time, dwindling sea ice is increasing economic interest in the Arctic Ocean. How can the Arctic be protected and used sustainably against this backdrop? To provide an overview of issues relevant to marine conservation in the Arctic, Ecologic Institute and the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS) have published a series of reports.
Phys.org
Peering into mirror nuclei, physicists see unexpected pairings
The atomic nucleus is a busy place. Its constituent protons and neutrons occasionally collide, and briefly fly apart with high momentum before snapping back together like the two ends of a stretched rubber band. Using a new technique, physicists studying these energetic collisions in light nuclei found something surprising: protons collide with their fellow protons and neutrons with their fellow neutrons more often than expected.
Phys.org
Signs of saturation emerge from particle collisions at RHIC
Nuclear physicists studying particle collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)—a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science user facility at DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory—have new evidence that particles called gluons reach a steady "saturated" state inside the speeding ions. The evidence is suppression of back-to-back pairs of particles emerging from collisions between protons and heavier ions (the nuclei of atoms), as tracked by RHIC's STAR detector. In a paper just published in Physical Review Letters, the STAR collaboration shows that the bigger the nucleus the proton collides with, the larger the suppression in this key signature, as predicted by theoretical models of gluon saturation.
Phys.org
Study of 300-million-year-old feces finds meat on the menu
Curtin researchers have analyzed organic molecules preserved within 306-million-year-old fossilized animal feces (coprolite) and unlocked a wealth of information about the diets of long-extinct animals and prehistoric ecosystems. Their study is published in Biology. Lead author Ph.D. student Madison Tripp from Curtin's WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Center (WA-OIGC) said the...
Phys.org
Three-dimensional point clouds provide insight into the structural complexity of forests
Structurally complex forests add to biodiversity, increase forest carbon stocks, and help the forest to adapt to climate change. Forest structure refers to the three-dimensional distribution of trees in a given space, and it is affected by genetic factors of individual trees, as well as by surrounding trees, the amount of light and water available, and any possible damages. Forest structure can also be influenced by forest management, and objective assessment of the structural complexity of forests is a prerequisite for enhancing it through different measures.
Phys.org
Scientists suggest using a cryptozoic mineral to create new lightweight carbon composites
Scientists at MISIS University and Skoltech have developed a technology for the production of a new composite material based on shungite and carbon fibers in a graphite matrix. Due to the combination of low density, high strength and chemical stability at elevated temperatures, it can be used to produce fuel cells, super-capacitors, and next-generation aircraft engine components. The work was published in Polymers.
Phys.org
Greenhouse gas, sea levels at record in 2021: NOAA
Earth's concentration of greenhouse gases and sea levels hit new highs in 2021, a US government report said Wednesday, showing that climate change keeps surging ahead despite efforts to curb emissions. "The data presented in this report are clear—we continue to see more compelling scientific evidence that climate change has...
Phys.org
A new discovery shows major flowering plants are 150 million years older than previously thought
A major group of flowering plants that are still around today, emerged 150 million years earlier than previously thought, according to a new study published today in Trends in Plant Science. This means flowering plants were around some 50 million years before the dinosaurs. The plants in question are known...
Phys.org
Foot-and-mouth disease: The gaps in South Africa's efforts to keep it under control
In mid August, South Africa's minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza responded to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease with a nationwide ban on the movement of cattle for 21 days. By late August, 127 cases of the disease had been recorded in six of the country's nine provinces. The Conversation Africa spoke with Rebone Moerane and Melvyn Quan about the disease, its effects and the government's mitigation strategies.
