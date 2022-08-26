Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
08_31_22 Weinberg Preview, Jenkins Lawsuit, Biden Debacle
Barbara Hiller from the Weinberg Center joins Bob and Ryan to discuss upcoming season. Plus, we discuss lawsuit involving Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. And we highlight some of President Joe Biden’s low lights.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore won't debate GOP rival Dan Cox at Morgan State University
Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland, has declined a debate invitation from Morgan State University. MSU is the largest among the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted the invitation, and said he will debate an empty chair representing Moore at MSU on September 27. According to The MSU Spokesman campus newspaper, which is hosting the debate, a Moore spokesperson provided the paper with a contradictory statement when asked why Moore would not accept the invite.
Eater
12 Worthy Wineries Just a Short Drive From D.C.
With fall fast approaching, now is the time to plan a day trip to one of the area’s many treasured wineries to enjoy tours, tastings, local fare, live music, and breathtaking backdrops. These scenic wineries all sit 90 minutes (or much less) from D.C., which means splitting a round-trip Uber is the way to go if there’s no designated driver in the group.
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
RELATED PEOPLE
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County native ‘excited’ to bring his award-winning pizza to Bethesda
Montgomery County native Andy Brown is looking forward to bringing his award-winning New York-style pizza business to Bethesda in early 2023. Brown, 32, has had his eye on opening a location of Andy’s Pizza in Montgomery County for quite some time, but just couldn’t find the right location – until now.
msn.com
Remembering Herman Rabbitt, the Montgomery cattleman who buried cash
When it comes to cows, Montgomery County is known more for dairy than for beef. That already made Charles Herman Rabbitt unique. A rancher in a land of dairymen, Rabbitt stood out for another reason: He buried a fortune on his land, only discovered after his death in 1972. “He...
wfmd.com
21+ Event in Washington County Raises Money for Two Community-Based Programs
Hagerstown’s annual Hangarfest returns. Hagerstown, Md. (BW) – Discovery Station and Breast cancer Awareness – Cumberland Valley are partnering to put on Hagerstown, Maryland’s annual Hangarfest. Hangarfest is a 21+ fundraising event with live music, beer trucks, food trucks and more. The event starts at 7...
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Towerlight
After recent uptick in enrollment of minority students, TU’s student population is expected to become majority-minority
Towson University is expected to become a minority-majority campus after several years of nearly half of its incoming classes identifying as a racial or ethnic minority, the school announced Monday. About 57% of TU’s incoming class identifies as a racial or ethnic minority, according to university data. Based on the...
Washington Examiner
DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
Trial Board Process held in Frederick against SPO Monaco
A special police officer with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says he's facing backlash after coming forward as a whistleblower.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County historical group hopes to identify long-forgotten house seen in painting
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Montgomery County historical group is searching for anyone who might recognize an old house featured in a painting that's part of their collection. Montgomery History tweeted a photo of the painting from a long-forgotten fall day that shows a white house sitting at the top of hill in a wooded area somewhere in the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washingtonian.com
5 Things to Know About Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Hyattsville’s hometown prodigy—24-year-old Frances Tiafoe—has been rising in the ranks of men’s tennis, becoming one of the best players to come out of the DC region. Previously ranked No. 2 in world junior rankings and recently the 24th best player in men’s single tennis as of Aug. 8, Tiafoe will compete in the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, tomorrow at 6 p.m. Here’s what you should know about our local tennis star:
wfmd.com
08_31_22 Bad Customer Service and Update on Baltimore Ransom
Bob and Ryan discuss the impacts of bad customer service and how the pandemic played a role in local establishments hiring woes. Also, Baltimore Police provide an update on alleged ransom plot.
CBS News
Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
Comments / 0