Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvtm13.com
Oakman woman killed after vehicle collisions on Interstate 22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A 24-year-old woman from Oakman was killed after crashes on Interstate 22 early Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers reported a multiple-vehicle crash happened around 5:19 a.m., about two miles west of Adamsville in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states Sara Littleton was seriously...
Walker County woman, 24, dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-22
A 24-year-old Walker County woman died at UAB Hospital after her vehicle was hit twice early Monday morning when it became disabled on I-22 in Jefferson County, authorities said Tuesday. Sara L. Littleton, 24, of Oakman, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 around 5:19 a.m. Monday when it became disabled...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 150
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Toddrick Dewayne Burton, 38, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
Multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County claims woman’s life
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Oakman woman on Monday, August 29, at approximately 5:19 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sara L. Littleton, 24, was seriously injured when the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 she was driving became disabled and was struck by […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
JeffCo coroner IDs body found in Fairfield fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a 95-year-old Fairfield man whose body was found in the aftermath of a house fire. William Henry Smith’s body was discovered at 3:25 a.m. on August 28, after fire departments from Fairfield and Birmingham responded to a house fire on the […]
Woman, 37, killed in head-on crash in Trussville
A Jefferson County woman died in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Trussville. The wreck happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Gadsden Highway. Authorities said 37-year-old Julie Marie Durflinger was driving a Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Gadsden Highway when she was struck head on by a Volkswagen Passat that crossed over into her lane.
Authorities ID 38-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer
Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian killed in Bessemer late last week. Toddrick Dewayne Burton, 38, was struck by a vehicle at 4:25 a.m. Friday when he was walking in the middle of Highway 150, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened at Highway...
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
2 Birmingham police officers injured in pursuit, capture of carjacking suspects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm two officers were injured during a chase Monday evening that police say ended in the Collegeville neighborhood with the capture of two carjacking suspects. Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a north precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner they say was taken Sunday night...
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 37-year-old killed in Trussville crash
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old woman killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Trussville on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 7:15 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Julie Marie Durflinger, of Trafford, was the driver and lone occupant of a […]
Woman found fatally shot in driver’s seat of running vehicle in Bessemer
A 33-year-old woman was found shot to death in a vehicle early Sunday in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Cynthia Anabel Cardenas. She lived in Bessemer. Cardenas was found in the 3300 block of Avenue C at 5:51 a.m. and pronounced dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Gardendale PD say man stole vehicle, then shoplifted at Lowe's in fultondale
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle and then took merchandise from Lowe's in Fultondale without paying. Officials said the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the Publix parking lot on Fieldstown Road on Aug. 28. He then went to Lowe's in Fultondale and took merchandise and left the store without paying.
95-year-old man dies in Fairfield house fire
A Sunday morning house fire claimed the life of a 95-year-old Fairfield man.
Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
20-year-old Bessemer man killed in Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 20-year-old Bessemer man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ke’mon Latrelle Nord sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 Block of 3 rd Avenue Southwest in Birmingham. Birmingham Police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bessemer woman found shot to death inside car
A homicide investigation is underway in Bessemer after a woman was found shot dead in her car Sunday morning.
2 Birmingham officers hurt, 2 armed carjacking suspects in custody after high-speed chase through city
A five-mile high-speed chase ended in Birmingham’s Collegeville community with two suspects in custody, and two police officers injured. The incident began after 5 p.m. Monday when a North Precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner that had been taken Sunday by at least two gunmen wearing ski masks. The...
1 dead, 1 injured in south Birmingham shooting
One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night.
Critical missing person alert issued for Birmingham woman
Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 1