Bessemer, AL

Oakman woman killed after vehicle collisions on Interstate 22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A 24-year-old woman from Oakman was killed after crashes on Interstate 22 early Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers reported a multiple-vehicle crash happened around 5:19 a.m., about two miles west of Adamsville in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states Sara Littleton was seriously...
OAKMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 150

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Toddrick Dewayne Burton, 38, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
BESSEMER, AL
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo coroner IDs body found in Fairfield fire

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a 95-year-old Fairfield man whose body was found in the aftermath of a house fire. William Henry Smith’s body was discovered at 3:25 a.m. on August 28, after fire departments from Fairfield and Birmingham responded to a house fire on the […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Woman, 37, killed in head-on crash in Trussville

A Jefferson County woman died in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Trussville. The wreck happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Gadsden Highway. Authorities said 37-year-old Julie Marie Durflinger was driving a Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Gadsden Highway when she was struck head on by a Volkswagen Passat that crossed over into her lane.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Gardendale PD say man stole vehicle, then shoplifted at Lowe's in fultondale

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle and then took merchandise from Lowe's in Fultondale without paying. Officials said the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the Publix parking lot on Fieldstown Road on Aug. 28. He then went to Lowe's in Fultondale and took merchandise and left the store without paying.
GARDENDALE, AL
CBS 42

Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

20-year-old Bessemer man killed in Birmingham shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 20-year-old Bessemer man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ke’mon Latrelle Nord sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 Block of 3 rd Avenue Southwest in Birmingham. Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

