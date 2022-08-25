ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

MS Volleyball Team Downs the Devils

The Cambridge Middle School volleyball team dowed the Zanesville Blue Devils eighth grade team in straight sets Monday. The young Bobcats won 25-21 and 25-18. Bailey Anderson led Cambridge with six kills, and seven points from the service line including a pair of aces. Olivia Adams tallied four assists, and scored nine points from the service line with three aces. Adison Coleman picked up 14 points with 7 aces from the service line and also got a kill.
journal-leader.com

Caldwell Rolls to 48-0 Win Against Crusaders

The Caldwell Redskins hosted Steubenville Catholic Central in their home opener on Friday, dominating the Crusader with a 48-0 victory. “This was the first shutout of my career,” said Caldwell Head Coach Chance Rucker. “I could not be prouder of the guys. They played hard the entire four quarters. We just came out and played. Offensively we have to clean some stuff up because we had some blunders.
WTRF

Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old

Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
Your Radio Place

Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
WOWK 13 News

Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
WTOV 9

Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
iheart.com

19th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show

Admission is $5.00 per person. The 19th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will be September 10 and 11, 2022 on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between U.S. 22 and New Athens, Ohio. Just over 1 mile west of New Athens, Ohio. Antique trucks, construction, and mining will be...
WTAP

Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
WTRF

Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
10TV

Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
