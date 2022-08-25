Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
MS Volleyball Team Downs the Devils
The Cambridge Middle School volleyball team dowed the Zanesville Blue Devils eighth grade team in straight sets Monday. The young Bobcats won 25-21 and 25-18. Bailey Anderson led Cambridge with six kills, and seven points from the service line including a pair of aces. Olivia Adams tallied four assists, and scored nine points from the service line with three aces. Adison Coleman picked up 14 points with 7 aces from the service line and also got a kill.
WTAP
Parkersburg football team lends a helping hand to the community after big win
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just days after the Big Red’s big win on Friday night they went out to the community who supports them to lend a helping hand. They helped move Molly’s Pet Pantry from one place to another. The team gathered at the pet pantry to...
journal-leader.com
Caldwell Rolls to 48-0 Win Against Crusaders
The Caldwell Redskins hosted Steubenville Catholic Central in their home opener on Friday, dominating the Crusader with a 48-0 victory. “This was the first shutout of my career,” said Caldwell Head Coach Chance Rucker. “I could not be prouder of the guys. They played hard the entire four quarters. We just came out and played. Offensively we have to clean some stuff up because we had some blunders.
WTRF
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old
Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
WTOV 9
Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
iheart.com
19th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show
Admission is $5.00 per person. The 19th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will be September 10 and 11, 2022 on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between U.S. 22 and New Athens, Ohio. Just over 1 mile west of New Athens, Ohio. Antique trucks, construction, and mining will be...
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
WTRF
Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman
GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
WHIZ
Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs and firearms at Coshocton home
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced two people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of North 9th Street in Coshocton Tuesday morning. As a result of the Search Warrant, drugs and firearms were taken from the scene. Authorities said one male and...
