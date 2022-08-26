LAKESHORE - A revival is about to take place at the site which once housed Looney’s Tavern complex and amphitheater, and it is not a church meeting. This revival will bring life back to the facilities that once housed the Looney’s Tavern complex off of Highway 278 in the Lakeshore area, thanks to an ongoing effort by the Winston County Arts Council, which is working hard to purchase the facilities and grounds. However, the arts council needs the public’s help, as far as donations, in order to secure the amount needed for the $80,000 down payment in order to purchase the site from present owners T.J. and Mickey Millican.

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO