Read full article on original website
Related
mynwapaper.com
Marguerite Ann Potter
Marguerite Ann Potter, 82, of Phil Campbell, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Madison, GA. Marguerite is survived by her son, Brian Trapp (Gwenda); daughters, Valerie Copeland (Jeff) and Miriam Trapp; sister, Naomi Renfroe; grandchildren, Bradley Trapp (Kim), Jasper Copeland, Dustin Trapp (Tonya), Kellie Hargett (Dustin), Lera Kidd (Dustin), Maria Pruett (Dustin), Marguerite DeWeerd (Ben) and Autumn Scoggins (Devin); great-grandchildren, Gianna Douglas, Will Douglas, Drake Pruett, Leah Copeland, Kazlyn Hammett, Tasha Trapp, Misty Trapp, MaKayla Jones, Jaxton Copeland and Areli DeWeerd and great-great-grandchild, Kellin Poore.
mynwapaper.com
Kenneth "Stump" Reno
Kenneth “Stump” Reno, 67, of Addison, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital. He was born March 10, 1955. Kenneth loved his Bantam roosters, chickens and enjoyed working on tractors and race cars. He also loved to pick at people and loved his family. His visitation...
mynwapaper.com
James L. Dodd Jr.
James L. Dodd, Jr. was born November 29, 1943 and crossed from this life into his eternal home with Jesus on Saturday, August 27, 2022. James was much loved by his family, which includes his wife, Becky; daughter, Jamie Christian and her husband Cy; daughter, Jennifer Taylor and her husband, Brock; granddaughter, Kelsi Carlton; granddaughter, MacKenzie Vann and her husband Curt and grandson Alex Reid; great-grandchildren, Bryleigh and Thatcher Carlton, Lydeea Hulsey, Jaxton James, Bryant and Colby Vann and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
mynwapaper.com
Patricia Hooker
Patricia Hooker, 80, of Haleyville, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Patricia was born on January 26, 1942, in Columbia, South Carolina. She loved her church family at New Prospect Baptist Church and spending time with her senior citizen center community. Patricia was a very proud mother and grandmother who cherished her sweet dog “Jackie.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynwapaper.com
Wallace Dickey Jr.
Wallace Dickey Jr., 81, of Arley, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 15, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Wallace Dickey Sr. and Mary Long Dickey. His visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home...
mynwapaper.com
Mildred Overton Garner
Mildred Garner, 93, of Double Springs, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. As per her adamant request, she wants “no flowers, no wake, just put me in my box and bury me, and if you don’t, I’ll come back and haunt you.” Fearing reprisal, we’re going to do just that. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery next to her good friend Joe Gaston.
mynwapaper.com
City Fest returns to Double Springs Sept. 17
A Community Unity event, City Fest is an opportunity for people to come out, have a good time and enjoy being with their friends and neighbors, said Crystal Till, one of the co-organizers of Community Unity. The 2017 City Fest was one of the first events Community Unity organized after...
mynwapaper.com
Winston County Arts Council seeks future at Looney’s
LAKESHORE - A revival is about to take place at the site which once housed Looney’s Tavern complex and amphitheater, and it is not a church meeting. This revival will bring life back to the facilities that once housed the Looney’s Tavern complex off of Highway 278 in the Lakeshore area, thanks to an ongoing effort by the Winston County Arts Council, which is working hard to purchase the facilities and grounds. However, the arts council needs the public’s help, as far as donations, in order to secure the amount needed for the $80,000 down payment in order to purchase the site from present owners T.J. and Mickey Millican.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynwapaper.com
Double Springs Council sinks teeth into dog problem
DOUBLE SPRINGS - The town of Double Springs is reminding dog owners, who let their dogs roam freely, that the issue is becoming a major problem, they are violating terms of the town’s ordinance and are subject to consequences. At the town council’s Monday, Aug. 8, meeting, Town Attorney...
mynwapaper.com
Invitation to bidders - Winston County Schools
Sealed proposals will be received by the Winston County Board of Education, until 2:30 P.M., legally prevailing time, on September 6, 2022 for the Winston County Rekey in the Board Room at the Winston County Board of Education, 25101 Highway 195, Double Springs, Alabama, at which time and place they will be publicly opened.
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville City Schools superintendent contract renewed
HALEYVILLE - The contract renewal for Haleyville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Holly Sutherland has been approved on a 4-1 vote by the board of education, four months before the board was required to notify the superintendent of the renewal. Sutherland’s contract extension was just one of a lengthy list of...
mynwapaper.com
Garbage pick-up changes dues to Labor Day
WINSTON COUNTY - The Haleyville Street and Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Therefore, there will be no trash collection on that date. Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 6, along with the normal Tuesday route. The Winston County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynwapaper.com
Cross country teams compete in Brooks Invitational
FLORENCE - Cross country season kicked off for local teams Saturday, Aug. 27, as they traveled to McFarland Park in Florence for the Brooks High School Tennessee River Classic. Here are the results of local participants:. Varsity Girls Class 1-4A: Cadence Rivera, Haleyville High School, 22nd place, 24:11.71;. Neri Blanco,...
Comments / 0