In part one, we looked at the tail end of the Fulmer years, and folks, it sadly doesn’t get better...well for a while. Following Fulmer’s departure, Tennessee made quick work in finding his replacement. The now infamous Lane Kiffin hiring came early in December of 2008, the very first day of the month, in fact, making Kiffin the youngest FBS head coach in the country.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO