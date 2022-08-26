Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Shooting suspect found with gunshot wound inside Northwest Side motel, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a shooting is in police custody after being discovered with a gunshot wound at a Northwest Side motel. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at Flex Studios, located in the 9500 block of I-10. A man was...
Man shot while walking home, victim tells police
SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible in a River Walk stabbing. Police say on July 23 just before 6 a.m., the victim had gotten into a fight in the 200 block of East Houston street. After the fight, the victim and another person were walking away and the suspect followed them.
foxsanantonio.com
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
San Antonio woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash back in January
SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after a hit and run accident that killed a father of four, a San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the case. In January, 30-year-old Mariano Lugo was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed. This week, San...
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect accused in consignment shop burglaries
San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused in several consignment shop burglaries in San Antonio and other nearby cities. Police said the suspect targets high-end handbags, and he also hit up shops in Olmos Park, Castle Hills and Selma. The man may have a fresh cut on his...
KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for choking girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection, police say. The incident happened on the 11000 block of Fire Canyon on June 27th. According to court records, the suspect’s girlfriend went to his residence to check...
foxsanantonio.com
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
Firefighters needed to cut apartment gate to get gunshot victim to hospital, but he didn't survive
SAN ANTONIO — When a big bolt cutting tool wouldn't allow firefighters to get through a locked gate at a southeast San Antonio apartment complex, they brought out an even bigger power saw. It was a frantic effort to save the life of a man who police say was...
KSAT 12
Woman killed while running across Loop 410 on the West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was struck by a vehicle as she ran across Loop 410 has died from her injuries, according to San Antonio police. Police said the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Monday on the exit ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90, near Marbach Road.
KSAT 12
Gunman breaks into apartment, calls man a ‘thief’ before shooting him
LEON VALLEY, Texas – Police in Leon Valley are investigating a shooting that involved a gunman forcing his way into the victim’s apartment. The shooting happened right before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Evers Road. Police say the gunman kicked down the door of the...
Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot following what appears to be a road rage incident on the west side of town. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on W Loop 1604 at Culebra Rd on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.
Jason Landry was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The 21-year-old was an adventurous musician and artist who loved the outdoors and marched to the beat of his own drum.
foxsanantonio.com
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Man pleads guilty after he claimed the Sutherland Springs church shooting was a hoax
A man who claimed the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting was a hoax has pled guilty to a federal gun charge. 58-year-old Robert Ussery has pled guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Ussery was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly harassed the pastor of First Baptist Church claiming...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
