Edinburg, TX

Former Edinburg mayor found not guilty on all charges

By Adam Cardona
 5 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina came to an end as the jury delivered a not guilty verdict on all counts of illegal voting and voter fraud.

Molina was overcome with emotion as Judge Carlos Valdez read each verdict.

The former mayor was acquitted of all 12 charges after eight days of testimony, arguments, and deliberation.

The charges included 11 counts of illegal voting and one count of voter fraud concerning the 2017 Edinburg mayoral election.

“It’s been a difficult road for Mr. Molina and his family, you know he’s got five children, he’s married and was on a roller coaster ride with the allegations beginning in 2017,” said Molina’s attorney, Carlos Garcia.

Garcia said the allegations of voter fraud did not come up until Molina beat the incumbent mayor in 2017.

Molina was accused of changing voter’s addresses and bribing people for their votes but he denied the allegations.

“It’s an important day for our system of justice and it’s an important day for every citizen accused,” said Garcia.

Molina and his wife left the courtroom soon after the verdict was delivered and did not comment on the verdict but his attorney said his client had a message.

“He just wanted to thank everyone. He’s just very very grateful and very thankful that the jury listened to the evidence and followed the law,” said Garcia.

El Guero Reed
4d ago

Hidalgo county corruption , $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

Related
#Mayor#Election Fraud#Politics Local
