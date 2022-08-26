Read full article on original website
Tennis Team Battles But Drops Two Contests
The Cambridge tennis team traveled to West Holmes for a doubleheader Saturday but despite a strong effort against a good Knights team, the Lady Cats lost both matches 0-5. The first match saw Miranda Cole at number one singles lose 2-6,2-6. Emma Krise lost at second singles 1-6,1-6. Kilee Jeffery battled 6-7(2),6-2,(2) but lost in the third set tiebreaker. Reese Antill and Selina Garcia lost at first doubles 0-6,0-6 and the second doubles team of Jaelyn Combs and Magali Garcia lost 3-6,3-6.
MS Golfers Split Tri-Match
The Cambridge Middle School golf team was in action Friday night at Wildfire Golf Course in New Concord where they picked up a win against Zanesville 107 – 116 but took the loss against John Glenn 226 – 180. The young Bobcats all shot personal bests on the...
Bobcats Blast Carrollton 4-0 in Soccer Action
The Cambridge Bobcat boys’ soccer team traveled to Carrollton for a match on Saturday and came home with a 4-0 victory over the Warriors. Lucas Parsons scored a pair of goals to pace the Bobcats while Briley Hamm and Steeler Sylvis eached added a loan goal. Sylvis and Parsons along with JD Baker each notched an assist. Andrew LePlante recoreded a shutout with four saves in the game.
Bobcat Cross Country Teams Run Well at Early Bird Invite
The Cambridge Bobcat cross country teams kicked off their season Saturday at the Claymont Early Bird Invitational and ran well with five high school runners earning medals at the event. Nicholas Hatfield placed 23rd overall with Keegan Mathers taking 32nd and Dawson Spratt 49th to earn medals for the boys....
