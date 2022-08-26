The Cambridge tennis team traveled to West Holmes for a doubleheader Saturday but despite a strong effort against a good Knights team, the Lady Cats lost both matches 0-5. The first match saw Miranda Cole at number one singles lose 2-6,2-6. Emma Krise lost at second singles 1-6,1-6. Kilee Jeffery battled 6-7(2),6-2,(2) but lost in the third set tiebreaker. Reese Antill and Selina Garcia lost at first doubles 0-6,0-6 and the second doubles team of Jaelyn Combs and Magali Garcia lost 3-6,3-6.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO