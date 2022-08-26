ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Why my weekend in Atlantic City, NJ was my best beach vacation ever

Everyone knows that I have a soft spot for Atlantic City. Especially the part of AC they call “North Beach.”. But what a lot of people may not know is that every summer I choose to spend some of my vacation time in Atlantic City, as opposed to jetting off to a beach vacation elsewhere. Why? Think about it. It is the only true resort beach vacation within driving distance. And it’s just as good, if not better than any other beach destination.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Food & Drinks
Wildwood, NJ
Restaurants
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Wildwood, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lobster Roll#Soups#Food Drink#Boardwalk This Summer#The Wildwood Boardwalk
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Chowderfest is Returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
NJ.com

Swimming areas in two N.J. state parks remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, officials say

Two popular swimming spots in state parks will be closed again Monday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water, state environmental officials said Monday. Swimmers will not be permitted in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Cape May and Cumberland counties, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said.
LEBANON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Sea Isle City to Swear in New Police Chief Thursday

Anthony Garreffi, Jr. becomes the new police chief in Sea Isle City Thursday. Mayor Len Desiderio is expected to swear in Garreffi to the highest position in the city’s police department. Garreffi became a full time police officer in Sea Isle City in 2001. The post Sea Isle City...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ

Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy