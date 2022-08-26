Everyone knows that I have a soft spot for Atlantic City. Especially the part of AC they call “North Beach.”. But what a lot of people may not know is that every summer I choose to spend some of my vacation time in Atlantic City, as opposed to jetting off to a beach vacation elsewhere. Why? Think about it. It is the only true resort beach vacation within driving distance. And it’s just as good, if not better than any other beach destination.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO