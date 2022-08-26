Read full article on original website
TEXAS LADY 4
4d ago
Nothing is a big enough issue to us Texans to elect BETO! Not going to happen so you in the media are wasting your time trying to make Texans think it's close!
Reply
13
ChosenOne
4d ago
Beto your people are misleading you. This race for Governor was over when you said you were running. You guaranteed an Abbott win.
Reply(3)
13
Jon Leis
3d ago
Doesn’t matter the platform. It’s a NEVER Beto, just look at who has been supporting him, Soros. If it has Soros money it is not going to has any good intent for any state.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps Up
Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. On Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked before the next bus left to head off to New York City. The Republican governor has criticized President Joe Biden over how he took a hands-off approach to the migrants entering the Texas and Arizona borders.
nypressnews.com
Citing recent abortion polls, Texas Democrats go on offense against Republican opponents
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – At a news conference in Houston on Thursday, Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke slammed the state’s new law that bans most abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest. The only exception is to save a mother’s life. O’Rourke said, “Reproductive healthcare...
utrgvrider.com
Abbott agrees to ‘one and only’ debate with O’Rourke
More than two months before the Nov. 8 elections, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accepted a debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that will take place Sept. 30 on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. The governor’s campaign announced Aug. 9 that Abbott, a Republican who is serving his second term...
Dallas Observer
Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website
If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Second Baptist pastor Ed Young calls for Democrats to be voted out during sermon
A leading Houston pastor is facing criticism this week for a call to action that many regard as political campaigning from the pulpit. During Dr. Ed Young's sermon to Second Baptist Church in Houston Sunday, the prominent preacher called on congregants to vote out elected officials who he considers at fault for the city's crime. The pastor argued that "delayed justice," including bail bonds, is to blame for the rising rates and is what occurs when "you put left-wing progressives in office."
Anti-fluoride conspiracists harassed Texas county election workers until they all quit
Gillespie County's entire elections staff quit last week, garnering national news. Here's why they left.
Texans upset after Gov. Abbott doesn’t respond to gun safety protest
Abbott didn't address the protestors.
KTSA
Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Texas Central has made little visible progress financing the high-speed rail project and acquiring property for the route. They maintain that it's still being developed, but declined to provide details.
The founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) used to be a Republican
Nancy Thompson has been in the news over the last couple of months. Her one-woman stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon
A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 2-year-old endured abuse, Humble ISD student allegedly brings loaded gun to school
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Young boy endured abuse throughout short life, report finds. A 2-year-old Wharton County boy endured repeated abuse throughout his short life, from his first days after birth to the day he died, according to a new report.
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Comments / 39