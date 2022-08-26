ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

TEXAS LADY 4
4d ago

Nothing is a big enough issue to us Texans to elect BETO! Not going to happen so you in the media are wasting your time trying to make Texans think it's close!

ChosenOne
4d ago

Beto your people are misleading you. This race for Governor was over when you said you were running. You guaranteed an Abbott win.

Jon Leis
3d ago

Doesn’t matter the platform. It’s a NEVER Beto, just look at who has been supporting him, Soros. If it has Soros money it is not going to has any good intent for any state.

utrgvrider.com

Abbott agrees to ‘one and only’ debate with O’Rourke

More than two months before the Nov. 8 elections, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accepted a debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that will take place Sept. 30 on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. The governor’s campaign announced Aug. 9 that Abbott, a Republican who is serving his second term...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website

If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Second Baptist pastor Ed Young calls for Democrats to be voted out during sermon

A leading Houston pastor is facing criticism this week for a call to action that many regard as political campaigning from the pulpit. During Dr. Ed Young's sermon to Second Baptist Church in Houston Sunday, the prominent preacher called on congregants to vote out elected officials who he considers at fault for the city's crime. The pastor argued that "delayed justice," including bail bonds, is to blame for the rising rates and is what occurs when "you put left-wing progressives in office."
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon

A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

