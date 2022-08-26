A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO