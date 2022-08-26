ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Release date for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel announced

By Jordan Unger
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The sequel to 1983 holiday classic “A Christmas Story” has a release date, according to reports.

According to reports from Deadline , “A Christmas Story Christmas” will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17.

Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as an adult Ralphie in the 1970s, who returns to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his kids a magical Christmas like the one from his childhood.

Deadline reports that several other actors will reprise their roles in the sequel, including Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb.

Clay Kaytis, who was behind Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ will direct the sequel for Legendary and Warner Bros.

Much of the original movie was filmed right here in Cleveland, and the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has become a popular tourist attraction over the years.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple charged with homicide after 3-month-old dies from fentanyl toxicity; Found hiding in an attic

A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested and charged after their 3-month-old died from fentanyl toxicity. According to KDKA, Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31, of Canonsburg, were arrested after their 3-month-old died at a hospital, and toxicology results showed positive results for fentanyl. According to the news outlet, the couple had their children sleeping […]
CANONSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia teacher’s aides charged with not reporting abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two former teacher’s aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education teacher Nancy Boggs, officials told news outlets. Boggs […]
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

