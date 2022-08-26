ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Is TikTok’s chia seed and lemon ‘internal shower’ drink actually good for gut health?

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PszX3_0hWTf9RW00

Overnight shortcuts to better digestive health come and go on TikTok at the rate of knots – but the rolling feed of quick-fix DIY health trends has been dominated by one particular hack of late: the “internal shower” drink .

Made from just three ingredients – water, chia seeds and lemon juice – devotees of the refreshment gripping “guttok” are adamant the detoxifying blend proves to be greater than the sum of its parts.

“If you drink this on an empty stomach, it literally is like an internal shower — it gets into all the nooks and crannies of your gut like an internal washing,” Daryl Gioffre, the drink’s creator, told Skinny Confidential podcast.

@alirosegray

Trying the internal shower 🚿 pretty much the same expression when trying oysters #internalshower #detox #chiaseeds #chiaseeddrink #detoxdrink #selfimprovement

♬ original sound - Ali Gray

The social media platform has been rife with videos of those who have tried the drink attesting to its alleged ability to alleviate constipation, bloating and even hangovers. But is it actually beneficial to your gut health ?

What is the internal shower drink?

The recipe for the drink runs as follows:

  1. Add 2 tbsp of chia seeds to a full glass of water
  2. Add up to a whole lemon’s worth of freshly squeezed lemon juice
  3. Optionally add 1/8 tsp of sea salt
  4. Stir and allow the chia seeds to absorb the water for up to 15 minutes
  5. Stir once more and drink

Can it “boost” digestion?

TikTokers have touted the “internal shower” drink as a digestion booster – but is this true, or even possible?

The beverage makes use of chia seeds – ultra-absorbant, fibre-rich seeds which swell significantly when placed in liquid and take on a distinctive gel-like texture.

They are broadly considered to promote good digestive health and feed healthy gut bacteria.

But promoting good gut health is not the same as “boosting” or supercharging the body’s digestive functions.

For most, these processes run automatically in the body, and it is not possible to speed up the enzymatic processes that help to breakdown food, or keep digestion and absorption ticking.

Can it alleviate constipation?

Some experts have suggested that TikTok’s users may have conflated the concept of “boosting” digestion with alleviating constipation.

In fact, a number of the drink’s online admirers claimed to have reaped this benfit from the drink.

@jacvanek

Trying the chia seed internal shower so you don’t have to. #internalshower #constipation #ibs #travelhack

♬ Dua Lipa - Jack Harlow

Amy Fischer, MS, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian in the Good Housekeeping Institute, told the affiliated magazine that chia seeds can be beneficial in treating constipation, but only if introduced slowly and smaller quantities.

The “internal shower”, which requires its consumer drinking multiple two-tablespoon servings a day, could, in fact, have the opposite impact on the gut.

“As with any source of fiber, too much too soon can have the opposite effect and lead to constipation or diarrhea, gas and/or bloating, which would be the negative,” she explained.

Two tablespoons of chia seeds weigh about 20-25 grams, providing 9-10 grams of fibre. Considering the recommended adult daily intake target is 30 grams per day, according to the NHS, the “internal shower” could be a little over-zealous.

“If your diet is void of fiber and you suddenly add a large amount that your body isn’t used to, this is when digestive distress could happen,” she adds.

She recommends instead halving the number of chia seeds called for in the recipe, and to drink plenty of water alongside it to help with their absorption.

“Slow and steady is the best way to add chia to your diet and reap the benefits,” she said.

The bottom line is that the “internal shower” is no quick fix for your gut health.

A steady, consistent and varied diet packed with a broader spectrum of fibre-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables or wholemeal bread – chia seeds, too – will yield the best results for your gut.

For more tips on promoting good gut health, see these five lifestyle tips for a healthy tummy from the NHS here .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50

Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chia Seeds#Gut Bacteria#Alirosegray
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

817K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy