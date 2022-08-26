Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: No longer competing with Mack
Pierce faces less competition for playing time with the Texans set to release Marlon Mack, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pierce ran for 49 yards in the preseason opener, was rested for the second game and then played with the starters in the third and final exhibition, taking six carries for 37 yards and a TD. Mack wasn't bad this preseason, but he'd fallen behind Pierce for early down work and doesn't have much experience playing special teams or handling passing downs. While coach Lovie Smith has declined to name a starter, Pierce is an overwhelming favorite to lead the team in carries Week 1 at Indianapolis, with Rex Burkhead then expected to get most of the third-down and hurry-up snaps.
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Not going anywhere
Cephus remains on the 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions only kept five receivers in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an offense that will feed its tight end and running backs, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate last year.
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Trade rumors shut down
General manager Chris Grier said Wednesday that the Dolphins received two inquiries from other teams about trading Gesicki this week, but that the tight end is not being shopped, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Gesicki was subject to trade rumors during the preseason, in part due to conjecture that his...
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
CBS Sports
Ryquell Armstead: Let go by Jaguars
Armstead was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Armstead will look for another team after he spent the 2021 campaign on and off multiple practice squads. The running back has appeared in 18 career games -- all with the Jaguars -- turning 50 carries into 188 yards while also catching 17 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Given he has a serviceable body of work in the NFL, Armstead should be able to find another landing spot in the league.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Freddie Swain: Cut by 'Hawks
The Seahawks waived Swain on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. After missing Seattle's preseason opener due to a back injury, Swain didn't do much with his opportunities in the team's final two exhibitions, gathering in just one of his four targets for six yards and returning two punts for nine yards. Behind top wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Swain was competing with the likes of 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin (hamstring), seventh-round rookie Bo Melton and Penny Hart for a roster spot. Swain is subject to waivers, but if he goes unclaimed he'll be free to sign with any organization.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Running Back preview: Projections, sleepers, busts, breakouts, Zero-RB targets and more
How you view the running back position in 2022 has to do with how you view upside, floor, and injury risk. That discussion starts at pick 1.01. Jonathan Taylor led all running backs in Fantasy points in 2021 and is still just 23 years old. So it makes sense why he's the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Just don't take consensus to mean undisputed. Because there are at least two backs with a claim to more upside.
CBS Sports
Trace McSorley: Waived by Cardinals
McSorley was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. McSorley will fail to make the final roster for the second season in a row, with the Cardinals opting to keep Colt McCoy and Jarrett Guarantano as backup options for Kyler Murray. Per Rapoport, the quarterback is expected to join Arizona's practice squad as long as he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Another target-free outing
Campbell started Saturday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps. While Campbell saw action in all three of the Colts' exhibitions, he only saw two passes comes his way and didn't haul in either of them. He thus enters the regular season with no in-game connections with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and Campbell also has ample competition for targets in the form of top wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce. On top of that, injuries have limited Campbell, a 2019 second-rounder himself, to 15 games and 34 catches through three campaigns.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Indirect promotion
Sweeney's teammate O.J. Howard was released by the Bills on Tuesday. Howard, a 2017 first-rounder for the Buccaneers, never really shined for the Bills this summer while Sweeney took a big step forward, as he's been praised by the coaching staff for weeks. Unless the Bills bring in a veteran, the 2019 seventh-round selection is set to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox, and Sweeney could get plenty of looks in a high-powered offense should Knox go down with injury.
