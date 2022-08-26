ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel will not change Chelsea tactics to cover N’Golo Kante injury

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOAep_0hWTeju600

Thomas Tuchel will not tweak Chelsea’ s tactics despite lamenting the “huge influence” of N’Golo Kante’s latest injury absence.

World Cup-winning France midfielder Kante will miss at least another month with his latest hamstring problem, leaving a notable chink in Chelsea’s armour.

Mateo Kovacic has shaken off a knee injury but is not ready to start Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Connor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the main candidates to partner Jorginho at the base of midfield, with Tuchel insisting Kante’s absence will not force a major reshuffle.

“We are talking about four weeks plus for N’Golo,” said Tuchel.

“I told you at the end of last season he is our key player normally. He gives something to our team that no other player in the world can give to any other team. That makes him a key player.

“If your key player is out, it’s a situation you don’t like but have to deal with. It has huge influence.

“It’s difficult to replace him, he’s very unique. We were full of hope after pre-season because we built his pre-season very individual.

“He had a long pre-season, a good pre-season, felt good. For many years he felt very strong, getting enough rest and build-up to be the player he can be for us.

“We started with one game a week so the hopes were high that he can play consistently for us.

“If we build another system, I don’t know. We have trust in our players. It will maybe be the same system.

“We played many games, unfortunately, without him in the same structure. It will be slightly different because every player is a bit different.

“That is the challenge to adapt to this, use different players differently. To change completely because N’Golo is not there, I don’t think so.”

Croatia midfielder Kovacic’s return will hand Chelsea a clear boost, with the Blues bidding to hit back from Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

But Tuchel confirmed the former Real Madrid man is not yet fit enough to start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utBrh_0hWTeju600

“Kova is back in the group and ready to play maybe 20 minutes,” said Tuchel.

“We miss him as a personality, his experience and his quality. It’s maybe 20 minutes at the moment that he can play.

“It was his first training week without reaction in the knee so we cannot rush things otherwise we will just sabotage our own plans with him.

“We need him long term. It’s good to have him back and as an option on the bench.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Southampton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will be hoping to settle into their Premier League groove as they visit Southampton in midweek action.Two goals from Raheem Sterling, his first for the club, ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Conor Gallagher’s early sending off against Leicester to get back on track after defeat against Leeds.Still, Chelsea are yet to fully find their form so far this season amid continued links with yet more transfer business, and should fear a Southampton side that performed strongly against Manchester United.Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be looking to his forward line to provide be more clinical in front of goal after missing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 5: Ilkay Gundogan, William Saliba, Lewis Dunk and more

Ilkay GundoganAfter a benching in Saturday’s comeback against Crystal Palace, chances are Gundogan will return to the starting line-up against a Nottingham Forest defence that has looked leaky, despite only conceding five goals in four games.Manchester City could easily score that many in one night and Gundogan would likely be involved, given that only Erling Haaland has taken more shots per 90 minutes among Pep Guardiola’s squad so far.William SalibaNo clean sheet for Arsenal last time out and it was Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel who scored the winning goal but both continue to look like solid defensive picks, not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Spurs need at least two transfer windows to be ‘really complete’

Antonio Conte says he needs at least two more transfer windows to transform Tottenham into genuine Premier League title challengers.Spurs have started the season strongly by taking 10 points from a possible 12 following Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.Head coach Conte has spoken with the club’s board about further bolstering his squad ahead of Thursday’s deadline following a series of arrivals earlier in the summer but insists he is content to work with the players already at his disposal.Having been consistent with his selections in the opening four games, the Italian accepts he will now discover his side’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy