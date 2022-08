Penn Highlands Healthcare is pleased to announce that Conner L. Hosner, MD, has joined its medical staff as a Sports Medicine Fellow. Dr. Hosner joins the teams at Penn Highlands Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 311, in DuBois and Penn Highlands Family Medicine Residency Clinic at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 315, in DuBois.

DUBOIS, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO