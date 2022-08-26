ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German manufacturer Audi set to join Formula 1 Championship from 2026

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

German manufacturer Audi is set to join the Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season.

Audi will join as a power unit supplier, with the news coming after F1 published its new regulations.

The new rules were made with the intention of making the sport more appealing to newcomers.

Markus Duesmann, Audi CEO, said: “With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

