Woman struck by arrow in West Valley Walmart parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman walking to her car in a Walmart parking lot is recovering after getting hit in the leg by a stray arrow. The incident happened Saturday at 5675 W. 6200 South in West Valley City. Roxeanne Vainuku, public information officer for the West...
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
UDOT chooses gondola to address Little Cottonwood Canyon congestion
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has elected to install a gondola to address congestion issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The department conducted several studies and generated plenty of ideas over the years to improve transportation safety, reliability and mobility in the canyon. Those studies led...
Former Bluffdale fire chief charged with altering records to give firefighters extra money
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Bluffdale’s former fire chief, previously accused, is now charged with altering employee time logs to pay extra money to employees, according to court documents. The city council investigated John Calvin Roberts in 2021, as he was running for mayor, just weeks before the election. Monday,...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
South Jordan City launches new speed enforcement initiative
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan City has introduced a new initiative aimed at reducing speeding on city roads. The initiative, announced on Monday, is called 10-10-10. “In our efforts to educate the public and reduce speeding throughout South Jordan City, we will be focusing on 10 areas, at least 10 different times, over the next 10 weeks,” read a Monday afternoon Facebook post from the South Jordan Police Department.
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
Surveillance video shows thieves crash through front doors of South Jordan bicycle store, steal 5 e-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Surveillance video shows two people crashing a truck through the front doors of a South Jordan bicycle store, stealing electric bikes and driving away Saturday. The thieves caused at least $60,000 in property damage to the Hanger 15 Bicycles store...
Snow College student booked for threat of terrorism toward a school
EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College student was arrested for threats to a school while playing a video game on Monday afternoon. Maximus Johnson, 18, was reported after commenting on an online video game that “he was going to shoot up a school,” according to arrest documents.
Surveillance video shows brash burglar smash into storefront, steal high-end E-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan bike shop wants people to be on alert for electric mountain bikes that were stolen early Saturday morning. These are not cheap bikes. The thief smashed a pickup truck through glass doors and was gone in two minutes. Plywood now covers the...
Utah’s 2022 summer was relatively smoke-free, but record heat is hurting air-quality
SALT LAKE CITY — This summer, Utah has experienced a lot less smoke pollution than last summer. Even though numerous heat records have been broken this summer, Utah air has been relatively smoke-free. Around this time last year, many of our communities suffered through some of the worst smoke...
Sidewalk chalk festival returns to West Jordan library Saturday
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sidewalk chalk artists and their works will convene to create their masterpieces Saturday, Sept. 3, for a free, family-friendly event. The festival is returning for the sixth time to the Salt Lake County library in West Jordan from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Chalk the...
Police identify woman struck and killed by truck in Herriman
A woman was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while jogging in Herriman.
Man in custody for kidnapping woman, holding three people against their will
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and holding three other victims against their will. The man was identified by court documents as 58-year-old Sammy Eugene Woodrow Blackbear. Police received calls of gunshots in Skull Valley Indian Reservation. The documents state...
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
2 Colorado teens charged in death of 14-year-old killed while making a TikTok
When Aaliyah Salazar was killed on Aug. 7, her grandfather and guardian said his world stopped, according to Denver Gazette news partner KUSA. Aaliyah's family gathered in a Monte Vista parking lot and shared how she loved dancing and doing TikTok videos. The 14-year-old was making a video when she died, KUSA reports.
Crews battle fire in Saratoga Springs
Fire crews battled a fire in Saratoga Springs early Friday morning that burned a basin used to dispose of construction debris.
UTA announces free fare days this Thursday and Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will be holding Free Fare for Clean Air days on Thursday and Friday. This means that on those two days, all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA On Demand will be free of charge.
Davis School District works to keep students cool during heat wave
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As temperatures climbed into the upper 90’s Tuesday, fans and swamp coolers lined the hallways and classrooms at a school in the Davis School District. The district said since voters passed a bond in 2015, they have managed to install air conditioning units in...
