Tooele County, UT

KSLTV

UDOT chooses gondola to address Little Cottonwood Canyon congestion

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has elected to install a gondola to address congestion issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The department conducted several studies and generated plenty of ideas over the years to improve transportation safety, reliability and mobility in the canyon. Those studies led...
UTAH STATE
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

South Jordan City launches new speed enforcement initiative

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan City has introduced a new initiative aimed at reducing speeding on city roads. The initiative, announced on Monday, is called 10-10-10. “In our efforts to educate the public and reduce speeding throughout South Jordan City, we will be focusing on 10 areas, at least 10 different times, over the next 10 weeks,” read a Monday afternoon Facebook post from the South Jordan Police Department.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Snow College student booked for threat of terrorism toward a school

EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College student was arrested for threats to a school while playing a video game on Monday afternoon. Maximus Johnson, 18, was reported after commenting on an online video game that “he was going to shoot up a school,” according to arrest documents.
EPHRAIM, UT
KSLTV

Sidewalk chalk festival returns to West Jordan library Saturday

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sidewalk chalk artists and their works will convene to create their masterpieces Saturday, Sept. 3, for a free, family-friendly event. The festival is returning for the sixth time to the Salt Lake County library in West Jordan from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Chalk the...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

UTA announces free fare days this Thursday and Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will be holding Free Fare for Clean Air days on Thursday and Friday. This means that on those two days, all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA On Demand will be free of charge.
UTAH STATE

