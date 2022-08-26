ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

Comments / 6

Phil Tyler
5d ago

Females be careful putting in for positions or a good post for the day. It will cost you I promise. You will be passed around by the white shirts. I know I was told this by several female officers when I worked there. Their hearts were broken and they were ashamed. I’m just saying don’t be deceived by these male officers. Stand your ground and go home to your families.

Reply
4
valorie hamm
5d ago

You want better officer retention at Lieber start treating your officers with RESPECT AND DIGNITY.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, SC
Ridgeville, SC
Government
City
Kershaw, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

What South Carolina county has the highest rate of breastfed infants?

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTW) — There is about a 30 percentage-point difference between the South Carolina county with the highest rate of breastfed infants and the one with the lowest rate, according to 2020 data from the state’s health agency. Statewide, 78.3% of infants were breastfed that year, according...
holycitysinner.com

State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Corrections Facility#Correctional Officers#Prison#S C Dept#Scdc
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley family says neighborhood flooding getting worse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several inches of rain fell on Monday across the Lowcountry leaving extensive flooding behind. That led to major problems on roadways and properties taking a toll on drivers, homeowners, and business owners. The flooding impacts were felt in the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and more. For one West Ashley family, […]
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an inmate Saturday has ended with the firing of a detention deputy. Marcia Hattel was terminated by the agency following an investigation, Sheriff Duane Lewis said Tuesday. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
live5news.com

Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina

As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston neighbors cleaning up after flooding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “It was worse than Hugo.”. Tom Blackburn has lived at The Lakes at Northwoods in North Charleston since 1988. He’s experienced flash flooding before, but he said he has never seen anything like what he saw Monday. His home was completely surrounded by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy