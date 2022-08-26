Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Swain County man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs. In September 2021, a Franklin police officer was patrolling when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fake.
Second Athens baby overdoses on fentanyl in three months, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say they are investigating reports of a 6-month-old who overdosed earlier this month after an accidental exposure to the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They learned of the suspected overdose while...
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking
A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing teen’s safety
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl reported missing Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Mika Bowden, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 25 walking west on...
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates 7-Eleven robbery – Hwy. 81 & I-85
Anderson county deputies work at the scene of an armed robbery Friday night. It happened at the 7-11 on Highway 81 at I-85. A suspect vehicle and photo was provided to deputies and the suspect was apprehended by deputies according to the sheriffs department Facebook page. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
SWAT takes suspect into custody after shots fired in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the SWAT team were called to a home on Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, shots were fired at a location on Cheddar Road in the Belton area. The suspect reportedly...
Suspect in Greenville kidnapping identified
The suspect in an Upstate kidnapping has now been identified. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, 34 year old Rebecca Ann Wells is in custody after she stole a vehicle with a baby inside it.
Jackson County search for 2 men connected to gas station burglary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men and a car that was involved in a burglary in Hoschton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The burglary happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Exxon Quick-Stop...
accesswdun.com
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
allongeorgia.com
Large Methamphetamine Lab Dismantled in Franklin County
According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, age 34, of Ellijay, and Uriel C. Mendoza, age 30, of Copperhill, TN, were arrested on August 24 and both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children. Appalachian Regional Drug...
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on multiple drug charges. According to deputies, Tabitha Rose King was found in an outbuilding in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe. Deputies say King was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in fight called 'victim of traumatic death' by Abbeville County coroner
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after a fight with another man, according to an Upstate coroner. Abbeville County Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn said in a release that his office was called at about 9:30 p.m. to a home on Lusk Drive for what he called "a traumatic death."
WYFF4.com
Upstate superintendent calls out judges following a student's arrest in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate superintendent is blaming the judicial system after he said a student found with a gun at school was released on a personal recognizance bond. On Friday, a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested after he brought a gun to school, according...
WMAZ
2 arrested in 'large' Franklin County meth lab bust | 255 gallons of solution found
CANON, Georgia — Investigators busted a "large" methamphetamine lab in North Georgia and arrested two people running the drug operation out of a horse stable. Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and five kilograms of finished crystal meth. They said the lab could likely produce "over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million."
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone. Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being...
Athens man shoots at repo employees then leads police on high-speed chase through neighborhood
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens man pleaded guilty in court last week after shooting at two people and leading police on a chase through a residential area back in 2020. According to U.S. attorneys, Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in court on Aug. 19.
