Franklin County, GA

Swain County man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs. In September 2021, a Franklin police officer was patrolling when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fake.
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking

A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
ACSO investigates 7-Eleven robbery – Hwy. 81 & I-85

Anderson county deputies work at the scene of an armed robbery Friday night. It happened at the 7-11 on Highway 81 at I-85. A suspect vehicle and photo was provided to deputies and the suspect was apprehended by deputies according to the sheriffs department Facebook page. (Photo by David Rogers)
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
Large Methamphetamine Lab Dismantled in Franklin County

According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, age 34, of Ellijay, and Uriel C. Mendoza, age 30, of Copperhill, TN, were arrested on August 24 and both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children. Appalachian Regional Drug...
Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on multiple drug charges. According to deputies, Tabitha Rose King was found in an outbuilding in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe. Deputies say King was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin...
2 arrested in 'large' Franklin County meth lab bust | 255 gallons of solution found

CANON, Georgia — Investigators busted a "large" methamphetamine lab in North Georgia and arrested two people running the drug operation out of a horse stable. Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and five kilograms of finished crystal meth. They said the lab could likely produce "over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million."
Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone. Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being...
