CANON, Georgia — Investigators busted a "large" methamphetamine lab in North Georgia and arrested two people running the drug operation out of a horse stable. Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and five kilograms of finished crystal meth. They said the lab could likely produce "over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million."

CANON, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO