Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
WATCH: Stanford 2024 QB target Elijah Brown drops a major dime in win over Bishop Gorman
Stanford and schools across the country are vying for the services of elite signal caller Elijah Brown
UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move
UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
CBS Sports
West Virginia names JT Daniels starting QB, setting up Backyard Brawl showdown with ex-teammate Kedon Slovis
JT Daniels has been named West Virginia's starting quarterback for its Week 1 game against Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl, coach Neal Brown announced Monday. In being named QB1 for the Mountaineers ahead of a huge rivalry game, Daniels will play opposite former teammate Kedon Slovis, who was recently named the Panthers' starting quarterback.
USC football: 3 bold Trojans predictions for 2022 season
Anticipation is through the roof for the USC Trojans’ upcoming 2022 season. For a program that was in dire need of changes from top to bottom, USC went all out to trigger a new era over the past year. From the hiring of Lincoln Riley to be its new head coach to the multitude of […] The post USC football: 3 bold Trojans predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Fee’s Quick Switch From Long Beach State to Washington
It was a weird weekend to be Andy Fee. The now-former Long Beach State athletic director had his last day at the university on Friday, having spent the last week saying goodbyes. Then on Sunday, he was a spectator at the Long Beach State and Washington women’s soccer game, a bizarre coincidental quirk of timing that saw him saying goodbye to his old school and hello to his new one.
Agoura High School football player dies at 15
A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State College looks to change its name
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State College is looking to change it’s name next summer. NSC hopes to become “Nevada State University,” according to a Nevada System of Higher Education agenda posted online. As part of the proposal, NSHE will evaluate the definitions of “community college,”...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Irvine In 2022
Irvine is the modern melting pot of world cuisine. With Mexico at its door and a constant influx of people from different backgrounds, the state is a veritable breeding ground for inspired cooking. From traditional American comfort foods, to world cuisine, and fusion restaurants, there are so many jaw-dropping places...
Visitor wins over $150k at Fremont Hotel and Casino
Last Thursday, a visitor was playing the Double Diamond Slot Machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino. The visitor took home more than $153,000.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
Kamala Harris to deliver speech at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. On Thursday Harris returned to Los Angeles after vacationing on the Hawaiian island of...
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
msn.com
Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon
Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
Juveniles arrested after northwest Las Vegas valley junior high school threat
Two juveniles have been arrested following a possible threat at a northwest valley junior high school. On Thursday morning Walter Johnson Academy administrators were alerted to the possibility of a threat on campus and notified Clark County School District Police, according to a letter sent to parents.
