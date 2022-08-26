ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move

UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

USC football: 3 bold Trojans predictions for 2022 season

Anticipation is through the roof for the USC Trojans’ upcoming 2022 season. For a program that was in dire need of changes from top to bottom, USC went all out to trigger a new era over the past year. From the hiring of Lincoln Riley to be its new head coach to the multitude of […] The post USC football: 3 bold Trojans predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Florida State
City
Gorman, CA
Local
California Education
State
Texas State
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Local
California Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Santa Ana, CA
Football
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
Santa Ana, CA
Education
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Santa Ana, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
The 562

Andy Fee’s Quick Switch From Long Beach State to Washington

It was a weird weekend to be Andy Fee. The now-former Long Beach State athletic director had his last day at the university on Friday, having spent the last week saying goodbyes. Then on Sunday, he was a spectator at the Long Beach State and Washington women’s soccer game, a bizarre coincidental quirk of timing that saw him saying goodbye to his old school and hello to his new one.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Agoura High School football player dies at 15

A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
AGOURA HILLS, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project

ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cifss#The Mater Dei#Cbs Sports
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State College looks to change its name

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State College is looking to change it’s name next summer. NSC hopes to become “Nevada State University,” according to a Nevada System of Higher Education agenda posted online. As part of the proposal, NSHE will evaluate the definitions of “community college,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Restaurants In Irvine In 2022

Irvine is the modern melting pot of world cuisine. With Mexico at its door and a constant influx of people from different backgrounds, the state is a veritable breeding ground for inspired cooking. From traditional American comfort foods, to world cuisine, and fusion restaurants, there are so many jaw-dropping places...
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
msn.com

Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon

Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
LAKE FOREST, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy