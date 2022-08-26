ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Comcast Cable#Comcast Business#Nbcuniversal#Cable Company#Lions Gate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Streaming stocks have garnered a lot of attention this year, with a select few worth an investment. Two incredibly popular streaming stocks are screaming buys at their current price. Meanwhile, another streaming stock has tumbled far and may continue falling. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Airbnb Stock and 1 Reason to Sell

Airbnb's revenue and cash flow have bounced back above pre-pandemic levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

"Ape" Into AMC? Buy These Explosive Growth Stocks Instead

Dutch Bros is rapidly spreading across the country and growing revenue at a fast clip. MercadoLibre is posting stunning growth, and its payments business is booming. Bill.com grew revenue 169% year over year and has plenty of runway ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 30, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 31, 2022. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block, Inc., MercadoLibre, and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc. and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Has the Stock Market Been Down?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market was down yesterday for the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Advanced Micro Devices is providing critical infrastructure to build the metaverse. Roblox is already benefiting from the metaverse, and its impressive growth looks sustainable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Founder-Led Growth Stocks With Serious Long-Term Potential

Founder-led businesses exhibit certain advantages, including an ability to go against the grain. The founders of Figs turned a commodity product into a premium purchase. Zoom's founder spent years perfecting technology that has become indispensable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Netflix Stock Popped Today

Both will help run the new ad-supported streaming TV business that Netflix plans to launch next year. Bringing in advertising contracts will be key to Netflix avoiding a decline in revenue and profits in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy