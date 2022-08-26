Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum.
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails can be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.
Will Tesla Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?
The electric vehicle specialist's growth has outpaced that of the world's largest company in recent years.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Streaming stocks have garnered a lot of attention this year, with a select few worth an investment. Two incredibly popular streaming stocks are screaming buys at their current price. Meanwhile, another streaming stock has tumbled far and may continue falling.
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Find out why legendary investors were recently eager to buy these stocks.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now
SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base.
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? Consider These 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
These quality companies can continue to perform for decades to come.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy Airbnb Stock and 1 Reason to Sell
Airbnb's revenue and cash flow have bounced back above pre-pandemic levels.
Motley Fool
"Ape" Into AMC? Buy These Explosive Growth Stocks Instead
Dutch Bros is rapidly spreading across the country and growing revenue at a fast clip. MercadoLibre is posting stunning growth, and its payments business is booming. Bill.com grew revenue 169% year over year and has plenty of runway ahead.
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 30, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 31, 2022. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block, Inc., MercadoLibre, and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc. and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Has the Stock Market Been Down?
The stock market was down yesterday for the
Motley Fool
2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune
Advanced Micro Devices is providing critical infrastructure to build the metaverse. Roblox is already benefiting from the metaverse, and its impressive growth looks sustainable.
Motley Fool
2 Founder-Led Growth Stocks With Serious Long-Term Potential
Founder-led businesses exhibit certain advantages, including an ability to go against the grain. The founders of Figs turned a commodity product into a premium purchase. Zoom's founder spent years perfecting technology that has become indispensable.
Motley Fool
Why Netflix Stock Popped Today
Both will help run the new ad-supported streaming TV business that Netflix plans to launch next year. Bringing in advertising contracts will be key to Netflix avoiding a decline in revenue and profits in 2023.
