WLOS.com
Guest earns Week 2 Player of the Week after running rampant at Shelby
Shelby — (WLOS) Max Guest was certainly a frequent visitor to the Shelby Golden Lions endzone Friday night in week two. The sophomore running back scored four rushing touchdowns and churned out 304 yards to lead A.C. Reynolds to a 45-21 win over the perennial 2A powerhouse. Through two...
WLOS.com
UNCA falls in three sets to Western Carolina
Asheville — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville volleyball team fell in three sets to Western Carolina (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) Tuesday evening at the Justice Center in non-conference action. Stat Standouts – Senior Lexy Cole was the Bulldogs’ leading point scorer on Tuesday totaling a team-high seven kills (.417 hitting percentage)...
WLOS.com
Bulldogs fall to Queens in final match of UNCA Invitational
WLOS -- ((UNCA ATHLETICS)) The UNC Asheville volleyball team dropped the final match of the UNC Asheville invitational to Queens University of Charlotte in four sets (23-25, 21-25, 25-21,16-25) on Saturday, putting them at 1-2 to start the season. The Bulldogs played two close sets against the Royals to begin...
laurenscountysports.com
Dendy wins for guys up front
Clinton offensive lineman Dequavious Dendy, a senior, is the Player of the Week for Aug. 26 as chosen by the Laurens County Touchdown Club. Dendy anchored an impressive offensive line as the Red Devils defeated the Laurens Raiders by a score of 55–28, giving Clinton High School its second consecutive win in the county championship series.
WLOS.com
Top 5 Plays of Week 2
ASHEVILLE — WLOLS -- The stars shined in week two of the high school football season. Maria Santora shows us the best moments from the grid iron in the second installment of Top 5 Plays.
Clements’ Daytona win comes with punishment
Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win at Daytona over the weekend will no longer automatically qualify for the Spartanburg driver for the playoffs after NASCAR punished the team Tuesday for an intake manifold that didn’t meet standards. The team was found in violation of Sections 14.6.12K&U of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertains to […]
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
power98fm.com
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
greenvillejournal.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for two performances on Dec. 9, the venue announced Aug. 29. The progressive rock group kicks off its 60-city tour on Nov....
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
Charlotte Stories
One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
exoticspotter.com
Lotus Elise | Spotted in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina
Today was my last day of summer! I saw this incredible Lotus on the Blue-ridge Parkway! Such a great car; not to mention I saw a lot of other exotics to. Will upload soon!!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
WLOS.com
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
WLOS.com
Apples, art and Appalachia: Mark these September events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Summer may be winding down, but the mountains are still buzzing with festivals and other events this September. Here's a list of dates to mark on your calendar:. Goombay Festival 2022. Asheville's Caribbean African Festival returns for its 41st year. "With a new focus on...
