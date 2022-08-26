ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries reported after fire in room at downtown Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says there were no injuries reported after a fire early Tuesday morning in a room at a hotel in downtown. According to a spokesperson for the city, at about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hotel room on the 10th floor of the Fremont Hotel. LVFR says the fire was extinguished at 4:48 a.m.
