Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
No injuries reported after fire in room at downtown Las Vegas hotel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says there were no injuries reported after a fire early Tuesday morning in a room at a hotel in downtown. According to a spokesperson for the city, at about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hotel room on the 10th floor of the Fremont Hotel. LVFR says the fire was extinguished at 4:48 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Body found in trunk identified as missing Phoenix man, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on August 19th in Las Vegas was previously reported missing in Phoenix back in June. The coroner said the body of Amir Haggi was found in the trunk...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested by Las Vegas police after allegedly entering casino while in ‘Black Book’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night after law enforcement realized he was in the Nevada Gaming Control Board “Black Book,” NGCB said. Tasia McDonald Musa was arrested around midnight Aug. 29 after he was reportedly spotted by hotel...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for woman accused of pistol whipping, robbing victim
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say is accused of pistol whipping and robbing a victim. According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Bonanza and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Aug. 28 at Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square, near the Las Vegas Convention Center. Arriving officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Centennial Pkwy, N. 5th St
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police officers were called out to the intersection of Centennial Parkway and N. 5th Street just after 7 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Altima pulled out of an apartment...
Fox5 KVVU
Man sets car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital, Clark County fire officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department said a man set a car on fire just feet from a hospital entrance. The suspect, Kenny Hall, is facing charges of first and third degree arson in connection with the incident on Aug. 23 at Sunrise Hospital. According to CCFD,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
Fox5 KVVU
Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist injured in crash early Monday morning in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was injured in a crash early Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, the incident involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened about 1:55 a.m. near Bonanza and Pecos. Police say that evidence at...
Fox5 KVVU
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas to be lit up Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The new 50-foot showgirls on the getaway that welcomes visitors to downtown Las Vegas will be lit up on Wednesday night. According to the city, the new showgirls are double the height of the prior showgirl icons, which were installed in 2018. The 50-foot showgirls...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
NDOT says it's planning for surge in population and drivers into 2040
Neighbors complained about kennel at the center of large Nye County animal cruelty case for year. Heated debate in Henderson: Should a road extension to Nevada State College be built?. Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area...
Fox5 KVVU
Cannabis lounge rules tackle DUI prevention, Clark County may add more stringent requirements
Last week was the first time three-month-old Amelia Garcia saw trees outside. Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors.
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB jets to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11. According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant
Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors. SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Neighbors complained about kennel at the center of large Nye County animal cruelty case for years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County records show there were years of complaints against the breeder at the center of the Nye County animal abuse case. In 2010, Vasili Platunov received a permit to have 30 dogs to train and sell on his property in Pahrump. Platunov said in...
Fox5 KVVU
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
Cannabis lounge rules tackle DUI prevention, Clark County may add more stringent requirements. Last week was the first time three-month-old Amelia Garcia saw trees outside. Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day or night, packages being stolen off porches is a consistent problem in the Las Vegas Valley. One business owner in downtown Las Vegas says there’s a solution: putting your packages on hold. Walter Buchanan calls his business the “swiss army knife” of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents
Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents.
Comments / 0