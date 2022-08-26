CARMEL, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Carmel. The next planned location for the well-known chicken sandwich chain would replace the home of a burger restaurant. According to documents filed with the city of Carmel last week, the restaurant is planned to be built on an almost 2-acre parcel at the northeast corner of U.S. 421 (Michigan Road) and West 99th Street.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO