Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.”. The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Program helping chefs

A new program at the Indianapolis City Market building is giving chefs the chance to open the restaurants of their dreams. Time your shopping trips to save money; Labor Day …. Vandals hit Kokomo playground, police investigating …. IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier …. Indiana leaders...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

How to get a free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with something most people can’t resist: free cake!. On Thursday, September 1, the company is giving out free mini bundt cakes to the first 250 customers at locations across North America to celebrate its 25th birthday. Each person will receive an individually packaged Confetti Bundtlet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item

Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel may get its first Chick-fil-A restaurant

CARMEL, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Carmel. The next planned location for the well-known chicken sandwich chain would replace the home of a burger restaurant. According to documents filed with the city of Carmel last week, the restaurant is planned to be built on an almost 2-acre parcel at the northeast corner of U.S. 421 (Michigan Road) and West 99th Street.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, it’s Bloomington’s first Raising Cane’s.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hagerstown celebrates Little League team's success with parade

Hagerstown celebrates Little League team's success with parade. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …. 2 injured in separate overnight shootings. 3 Dutch soldiers shot downtown, 2 in critical...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Tequila
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Rushville man

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 91-year-old man missing from Rushville. Indiana State Police said William Farley was last seen at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with an Indiana license plate that reads “C711DG.”. Farley is described as...
RUSHVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IACS gets funding to build new facility

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is getting a new forever home on the near east side. Indianapolis and non-profits are investing more than $20 million into the new facility. It will replace IACS’s current location. The new facility will focus on improved ventilation, building proper kennels, and creating a dedicated medical space.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot in Fountain Square; IMPD investigating connection to nearby crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in Fountain Square overnight, and police are investigating whether a nearby car crash could be connected. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were sent to investigate a car crash in an alley behind the Marathon gas station on Prospect Street. That’s in the 1400 block in between Spruce and Laurel streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Dutch soldiers dies after Indianapolis shooting

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis

Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Officials caution safety in I-70 construction zone …. Planned Parenthood, other groups file lawsuit to …. Investigators searching Wabash River. Court docs: 18-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins. The Franklin Police Department said the five people were arrested Monday after an investigation into vehicles that were broken into within the Knollwood subdivision. Various items were stolen from the vehicle, including a handgun which has yet to be recovered.
FRANKLIN, IN

