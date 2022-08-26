Read full article on original website
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.”. The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman,...
Program helping chefs
A new program at the Indianapolis City Market building is giving chefs the chance to open the restaurants of their dreams. Time your shopping trips to save money; Labor Day …. Vandals hit Kokomo playground, police investigating …. IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier …. Indiana leaders...
How to get a free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with something most people can’t resist: free cake!. On Thursday, September 1, the company is giving out free mini bundt cakes to the first 250 customers at locations across North America to celebrate its 25th birthday. Each person will receive an individually packaged Confetti Bundtlet.
Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item
Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are...
Carmel may get its first Chick-fil-A restaurant
CARMEL, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Carmel. The next planned location for the well-known chicken sandwich chain would replace the home of a burger restaurant. According to documents filed with the city of Carmel last week, the restaurant is planned to be built on an almost 2-acre parcel at the northeast corner of U.S. 421 (Michigan Road) and West 99th Street.
Search continues for killer of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
Indianapolis police detectives and other law enforcement partners continue their search for the gunman suspected of killing a Dutch commando and wounding two other soldiers on a downtown sidewalk early Saturday morning. https://bityl.co/E5Wc.
How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, it’s Bloomington’s first Raising Cane’s.
Hagerstown celebrates Little League team's success with parade
Hagerstown celebrates Little League team's success with parade. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …. 2 injured in separate overnight shootings. 3 Dutch soldiers shot downtown, 2 in critical...
Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Rushville man
RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 91-year-old man missing from Rushville. Indiana State Police said William Farley was last seen at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with an Indiana license plate that reads “C711DG.”. Farley is described as...
IACS gets funding to build new facility
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is getting a new forever home on the near east side. Indianapolis and non-profits are investing more than $20 million into the new facility. It will replace IACS’s current location. The new facility will focus on improved ventilation, building proper kennels, and creating a dedicated medical space.
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day...
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The remains of a young girl found dead in East Tennessee more than three decades ago have been identified through DNA analysis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. This week, the remains...
Man shot in Fountain Square; IMPD investigating connection to nearby crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in Fountain Square overnight, and police are investigating whether a nearby car crash could be connected. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were sent to investigate a car crash in an alley behind the Marathon gas station on Prospect Street. That’s in the 1400 block in between Spruce and Laurel streets.
Dutch soldiers dies after Indianapolis shooting
The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …
4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Officials caution safety in I-70 construction zone …. Planned Parenthood, other groups file lawsuit to …. Investigators searching Wabash River. Court docs: 18-year-old...
IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired...
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked...
IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a...
Witness describes ‘total chaos’ during fatal shooting of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Video reviewed by FOX59 and an interview with a witness recalls the “total chaos” that followed the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis last weekend as detectives continue their search for the man they’ve identified as the suspected shooter. Simmie Poetsema,...
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins. The Franklin Police Department said the five people were arrested Monday after an investigation into vehicles that were broken into within the Knollwood subdivision. Various items were stolen from the vehicle, including a handgun which has yet to be recovered.
