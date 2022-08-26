ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments

Realistic American
4d ago

That's not self defense, and could have been avoided. He shot into a truck full of teens because of words. Even if they did try to run him off the road, which I doubt, he could have driven to the nearest police station, there was no reason to kill.

Reply(8)
14
Miket
5d ago

America is basically still a very racist nation. That's a true fact. So don't complain about human rights on other nations until our nation improves

Reply
14
JAPerkins
4d ago

People of the African Diaspora have to be careful about their perspective in 'white folks problems'. Historically, and continuously, our engagement in that space never ends well for us. We must continue to pray 🙏 for God's mercy in all things and for everyone - and care for ourselves. We are constantly vulnerable from cradle to the grave. When folks SHOW and TELL us who they are, we MUST believe them!

Reply(3)
4
