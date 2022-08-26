ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio PUCO stays state investigation into FirstEnergy

By Patty Coller
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to not interfere with the federal investigation into FirstEnergy and the passage of Amended Substitute House Bill 6, the state’s investigation has been stayed for six months.

The request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio was granted Wednesday by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

There are four ongoing state investigations related to FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities and the passage of the bill.

The stay was requested by the U.S. Attorney citing concerns that continued discovery in the Commission’s four investigations may interfere with the United States’ ongoing investigation into corruption relating to Amended Substitute H.B. 6.

“As a former judge, I presided over both criminal and civil cases, and I am sensitive to the very real concerns of the Department of Justice regarding possible interference with their ongoing criminal investigation,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French.

