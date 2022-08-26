Read full article on original website
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
ABC6.com
Mayor announces a Pawtucket elementary school will not open on time
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said that Winters Elementary School will not be ready to open on the first day of classes Wednesday. Grebien said Tuesday that a number of health and safety issues still need to be addressed before opening. The mayor was critical of...
Pawtucket elementary school’s first day of class delayed
Winters Elementary School will not open as previously planned Wednesday because there are "a number of health and safety items that still need to be addressed," the mayor said.
ABC6.com
Elorza, education officials to unveil part of $35 million school reconstruction project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will be on hand for a ribbon cutting at Classical High School Tuesday morning. Elorza will be joined by Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence superintendent Javier Montañez for the event. Classical will be opening...
Turnto10.com
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
ABC6.com
Diman high school’s first day back, construction on new school in 2023
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The 2022-2023 school year at Diman Regional Vocational Tech High School was back in session on Wednesday, welcoming a freshman class of 375 students. In a building constructed for 800 students in the 1960s, Diman is currently educating 1,425 students, and has been approved...
ABC6.com
Providence police to discuss crime statistics, policing initiatives
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will discuss crime statistics in the city and the department’s ongoing policing initiatives Wednesday. Mayor Jorge Elorza will join Commissioner of Public Safety Steven M. Paré and Colonel Hugh T. Clements at the Providence Public Safety Complex. The police department said...
ABC6.com
Easton reminds parents of back-to-school construction
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — In Bristol County, Easton Public Schools is reminding parents about a change in traffic patterns because of school construction. There’s work ongoing for a new Blanche A. Ames Elementary School in town. That means parents dropping off kids at Parkview Elementary School need to...
ABC6.com
Former Cumberland High School students react: Gym teacher, volunteer football coach resigning to avoid firing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — To some former Cumberland High School students the news of a former gym teacher and volunteer football coach resigning to avoid being fired was not a surprise. One former student, who graduated in 2021, said, “I’ve heard people talking about him like Snapchatting people or...
ABC6.com
Providence students back to school with new social, emotional resources
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first day back at school in Providence, filled with new backpacks, shoes, and staff, happy to see smiling faces. “And it was just great seeing everybody again especially without the masks,” Kerry Nardolillo, a special education resources teacher, said. Staff, as well as...
ABC6.com
Speed cameras back in action as students head back to school in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Speed cameras set up in school zones in Providence are back up and running as students head back to the classroom. There are a total of 20 cameras spread across the capital city, operating from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days. Earlier this...
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
Turnto10.com
Providence drivers react to return of school speed zone cameras
(WJAR) — It's back to school this week for many communities in Southern New England. Providence students are headed back to the classroom on Monday, and that means school speed zone cameras will be turning back on. About twenty cameras in Providence will be reactivated at 7 a.m. and...
Missing Cumberland teen found
Nathan Para, 14, was last seen leaving his Aunt's home on Michigan Avenue.
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
ABC6.com
4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
msn.com
Warwick police announce death of K-9 Fox
Warwick police announced Monday that retired K-9 Officer Fox has died. Fox was K-9 Officer Paul Wells' partner from March 2012 until their retirement in February 2019. "Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone here at the police department as well as the community. RIP Fox," the department said on social media.
msn.com
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
Turnto10.com
Coventry Town Council members call for fiscal transparency in outstanding audit
(WJAR) — Coventry Town Council members are frustrated with a lack of financial reporting and an outstanding audit. Council members Jamie LeBlanc and Hillary Lima said the audit for the fiscal year 2021 is eight months overdue. At a meeting this week, both expressed concern with missing monthly budget...
Judge drops charge in Providence officer’s assault trial
The Democratic political candidate who accused her former Republican challenger of assaulting her outside the Rhode Island State House earlier this summer took the stand Tuesday.
