ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Mayor announces a Pawtucket elementary school will not open on time

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said that Winters Elementary School will not be ready to open on the first day of classes Wednesday. Grebien said Tuesday that a number of health and safety issues still need to be addressed before opening. The mayor was critical of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job

(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
Coventry, RI
Government
City
Coventry, RI
ABC6.com

Diman high school’s first day back, construction on new school in 2023

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The 2022-2023 school year at Diman Regional Vocational Tech High School was back in session on Wednesday, welcoming a freshman class of 375 students. In a building constructed for 800 students in the 1960s, Diman is currently educating 1,425 students, and has been approved...
HOLBROOK, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police to discuss crime statistics, policing initiatives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will discuss crime statistics in the city and the department’s ongoing policing initiatives Wednesday. Mayor Jorge Elorza will join Commissioner of Public Safety Steven M. Paré and Colonel Hugh T. Clements at the Providence Public Safety Complex. The police department said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Easton reminds parents of back-to-school construction

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — In Bristol County, Easton Public Schools is reminding parents about a change in traffic patterns because of school construction. There’s work ongoing for a new Blanche A. Ames Elementary School in town. That means parents dropping off kids at Parkview Elementary School need to...
EASTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Superintendent#K12#School Committee#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Providence students back to school with new social, emotional resources

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first day back at school in Providence, filled with new backpacks, shoes, and staff, happy to see smiling faces. “And it was just great seeing everybody again especially without the masks,” Kerry Nardolillo, a special education resources teacher, said. Staff, as well as...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence drivers react to return of school speed zone cameras

(WJAR) — It's back to school this week for many communities in Southern New England. Providence students are headed back to the classroom on Monday, and that means school speed zone cameras will be turning back on. About twenty cameras in Providence will be reactivated at 7 a.m. and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
msn.com

Warwick police announce death of K-9 Fox

Warwick police announced Monday that retired K-9 Officer Fox has died. Fox was K-9 Officer Paul Wells' partner from March 2012 until their retirement in February 2019. "Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone here at the police department as well as the community. RIP Fox," the department said on social media.
msn.com

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy