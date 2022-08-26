Read full article on original website
Susan Mills to present ‘On the Wings of a Hummingbird’ novel at area libraries
It’s a story of betrayal, gang violence, forgiveness and fleeing to America. Susan Mills, 61, will present her first novel, “On the Wings of a Hummingbird,” at Central Library at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 and William Hall Library at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. The book...
Plain White T’s rock the Park Theatre
Built in 1924, the Park Theatre on 848 Park Ave near Rolfe Square in Cranston has had a long history of entertainment. It originally started out as a place to see films while eventually becoming a prime venue to see live music, comedy and theatrical performances. A couple years ago it sadly became dormant, but fortunately a few months ago it reopened to begin a new era for the much loved establishment. One of the first major shows happening at the revitalized Park Theatre are the pop punk act Plain White T’s who’ll be taking the stage on September 2nd at 8pm. Folks might know them from their major hit “Hey There Delilah” that topped the charts back in 2007.
Tommy’s expands menu
Warwick’s Tommy’s Clam Shack is much more than clams. While the fried clams, clam cakes and clam chowder are all delicious, Tommy’s offers a wide variety of other seafood specials, plus hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken fingers for those fussy kids. Tommy’s Trio drew us to the...
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
Rhythm & Roots at Ninigret this weekend
The weather report looks perfect for the Rhythm and Roots Festival at Charlestown’s Ninigret Park this weekend. I’ve got my lawn chair, blanket, iced tea, sunblock, hat and money for some delicious Cajun food, and I am ready to go. Friday night, the festival opens at 5 p.m....
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
King Richard’s Faire Washing Well Wenches Comedy Duo Have Thrown in the Towel
This weekend marks the opening of a beloved tradition here in Massachusetts: King Richard's Faire. However, long-time fans of the faire will not be met with the antics of the Washing Well Wenches, Sprout and Gerty. In a Facebook post last week, the sketch-comedy duo announced that their time at...
Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month
Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
A saved man confesses
When Washington Bailey confessed his sins in 1904, it’s possible that God forgave him. But Theodore Andrews did not. Theodore Slocum Andrews lived in Warwick with his wife Sadie (Randall), who he had married in 1889, and their daughter Flora. Theodore worked his way up the ladder of local law enforcement. He was elected police chief in 1902 at a salary of $500 per year, then promoted to deputy sheriff and finally obtained the position of sheriff of Kent County.
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
