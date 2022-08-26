ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

johnstonsunrise.net

Plain White T’s rock the Park Theatre

Built in 1924, the Park Theatre on 848 Park Ave near Rolfe Square in Cranston has had a long history of entertainment. It originally started out as a place to see films while eventually becoming a prime venue to see live music, comedy and theatrical performances. A couple years ago it sadly became dormant, but fortunately a few months ago it reopened to begin a new era for the much loved establishment. One of the first major shows happening at the revitalized Park Theatre are the pop punk act Plain White T’s who’ll be taking the stage on September 2nd at 8pm. Folks might know them from their major hit “Hey There Delilah” that topped the charts back in 2007.
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Tommy’s expands menu

Warwick’s Tommy’s Clam Shack is much more than clams. While the fried clams, clam cakes and clam chowder are all delicious, Tommy’s offers a wide variety of other seafood specials, plus hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken fingers for those fussy kids. Tommy’s Trio drew us to the...
WARWICK, RI
City
Attleboro, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Attleboro, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
State
Rhode Island State
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhythm & Roots at Ninigret this weekend

The weather report looks perfect for the Rhythm and Roots Festival at Charlestown’s Ninigret Park this weekend. I’ve got my lawn chair, blanket, iced tea, sunblock, hat and money for some delicious Cajun food, and I am ready to go. Friday night, the festival opens at 5 p.m....
CHARLESTOWN, RI
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
franklintownnews.com

Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month

Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
FRANKLIN, MA
Person
Padre Pio
ABC6.com

Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Local Life#Localevent#Cultural Festival#Shrine
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!

September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
CLINTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston ranked among rudest cities in America

BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

A saved man confesses

When Washington Bailey confessed his sins in 1904, it’s possible that God forgave him. But Theodore Andrews did not. Theodore Slocum Andrews lived in Warwick with his wife Sadie (Randall), who he had married in 1889, and their daughter Flora. Theodore worked his way up the ladder of local law enforcement. He was elected police chief in 1902 at a salary of $500 per year, then promoted to deputy sheriff and finally obtained the position of sheriff of Kent County.
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

That’s Grosser Than Gross

When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
BOSTON, MA

