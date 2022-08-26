The Guardians 2023 schedule is here, and a major shakeup is coming
NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000.
As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement , high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19. Intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.
A team will host all of the other 29 clubs at least once every two seasons.
“I think it’s great for the fans,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “I’m so tired of playing the same people.”
Major League Baseball said Wednesday it will open the 2023 season on March 30 and again will try to have every team start on the same day, which last occurred in 1968.
A team will play 13 games against each division rival for a total of 52 and six or seven against each other club in its league for a total of 64. The remaining 46 games are against interleague opponents: a home and road two-game series against a so-called natural rival and a single three-game series against each of the 14 other clubs in the opposite league.
“This new format creates more common opponents, both in the division and among your league opponents, so that typically when you’re competing for the wild card, there’s a much higher percentage of common opponents across divisions,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer. “And we think that equity is good for the competition on the field.
“On the marketing side, we think that the new schedule gives our fans more opponents at home, so they get to see a broader array of clubs in their ballpark,” Marinak said. “And probably more importantly, it gives us a chance for our star players to get exposure more nationally and be seen in more places throughout the season.”
The American League used a balanced schedule from 1977-2000 and the National League from 1993-2000, with interleague play starting in 1997 and limited to 15-18 games per season for each team. Then-Commissioner Bud Selig had pushed for a return to an unbalanced schedule.
AL openers have Baltimore at Boston, the Chicago White Sox at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, Cleveland at Seattle and Detroit at Tampa Bay.
The Cleveland Guardians’ home opener is then being played versus the Mariners on April 7.
NL openers are Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Arizona at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets at Miami, Colorado at San Diego and Atlanta at Washington.
Interleague openers have San Francisco at the New York Yankees, Toronto at St. Louis and Philadelphia at Texas.
Other home openers are the Giants at the White Sox and the Mets at Milwaukee on April 3; San Diego at Atlanta, the Dodgers at Arizona, the Yankees at Baltimore, Boston at Detroit, Houston at Minnesota, Miami at the Mets and Cincinnati at Philadelphia on April 6, and Seattle at Cleveland, Washington at Colorado, Toronto at the Angels, the White Sox at Pittsburgh and Kansas City at San Francisco on April 7.
The schedule usually is updated with game times during the winter.
Next year’s start is the earliest since 2019. The season will revert to 186 days from the 182 it was shortened to this year due to the lockout.
The Guardians 2022 season continues to be exciting, with the team currently at the top of the American League Central Division.
See the full 2023 Guardians schedule below:
MARCH/APRIL
March 30 @ Seattle
March 31 @ Seattle
April 1 @ Seattle
April 2 @ Seattle
April 3 @ Oakland
April 4 @ Oakland
April 5 @ Oakland
April 7 v Seattle
April 8 v Seattle
April 9 v Seattle
April 10 v Ney York-AL
April 11 v New York-AL
April 12 v New York-AL
April 14 @ Washington
April 15 @ Washington
April 16 @ Washington
April 17 @ Detroit
April 18 @ Detroit
April 19 @ Detroit
April 21 v Miami
April 22 v Miami
April 23 v Miami
April 24 v Colorado
April 25 v Colorado
April 26 v Colorado
April 28 @ Boston
April 29 @ Boston
April 30 @ Boston
MAY
May 1 @ New York-AL
May 2 @ New York-AL
May 3 @ New York-AL
May 5 v Minnesota
May 6 v Minnesota
May 7 v Minnesota
May 8 v Detroit
May 9 v Detroit
May 10 v Detroit
May 12 v Los Angeles-AL
May 13 v Los Angeles-AL
May 14 v Los Angeles-AL
May 16 @ Chicago-AL
May 17 @ Chicago-AL
May 18 @ Chicago-AL
May 19 @ New York-NL
May 20 @ New York-NL
May 21 @ New York-NL
May 22 v Chicago-AL
May 23 v Chicago-AL
May 24 v Chicago-AL
May 26 v St. Louis
May 27 v St. Louis
May 28 v St. Louis
May 29 @ Baltimore
May 30 @ Baltimore
May 31 @ Baltimore
JUNE
June 1 @ Minnesota
June 2 @ Minnesota
June 3 @ Minnesota
June 4 @ Minnesota
June 6 v Boston
June 7 v Boston
June 8 v Boston
June 9 v Houston
June 10 v Houston
June 11 v Houston
June 13 @ San Diego
June 14 @ San Diego
June 15 @ San Diego
June 16 @ Arizona
June 17 @ Arizona
June 18 @ Arizona
June 20 v Oakland
June 21 v Oakland
June 22 v Oakland
June 23 v Milwaukee
June 24 v Milwaukee
June 25 v Milwaukee
June 27 @ Kansas City
June 28 @ Kansas City
June 29 @ Kansas City
June 30 @ Chicago-NL
JULY
July 1 @ Chicago-NL
July 2 @ Chicago-NL
July 3 v Atlanta
July 4 v Atlanta
July 5 v Atlanta
July 6 v Kansas City
July 7 v Kansas City
July 8 v Kansas City
July 9 v Kansas City
July 14 @ Texas
July 15 @ Texas
July 16 @ Texas
July 17 @ Pittsburgh
July 18 @ Pittsburgh
July 19 @ Pittsburgh
July 21 v Philadelphia
July 22 v Philadelphia
July 23 v Philadelphia
July 24 v Kansas City
July 25 v Kansas City
July 26 v Kansas City
July 27 @ Chicago-AL
July 28 @ Chicago-AL
July 29 @ Chicago-AL
July 30 @ Chicago-AL
July 31 @ Houston
AUGUST
August 1 @ Houston
August 2 @ Houston
August 4 v Chicago-AL
August 5 v Chicago-AL
August 6 v Chicago-AL
August 7 v Toronto
August 8 v Toronto
August 9 v Toronto
August 10 v Toronto
August 11 @ Tampa Bay
August 12 @ Tampa Bay
August 13 @ Tampa Bay
August 15 @ Cincinnati
August 16 @ Cincinnati
August 17 v Detroit
August 18 v Detroit
August 19 v Detroit
August 20 v Detroit
August 22 v Los Angeles-NL
August 23 v Los Angeles-NL
August 24 v Los Angeles-NL
August 25 @ Toronto
August 26 @ Toronto
August 27 @ Toronto
August 28 @ Minnesota
August 29 @ Minnesota
August 30 @ Minnesota
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 v Tampa Bay
Sept. 2 v Tampa Bay
Sept. 3 v Tampa Bay
Sept. 4 v Minnesota
Sept. 5 v Minnesota
Sept. 6 v Minnesota
Sept. 7 @ Los Angeles-AL
Sept. 8 @ Los Angeles-AL
Sept. 9 @ Los Angeles-AL
Sept. 10 @ Los Angeles-AL
Sept. 11 @ San Francisco
Sept. 12 @ San Francisco
Sept. 13 @ San Francisco
Sept. 15 v Texas
Sept. 16 v Texas
Sept. 17 v Texas
Sept. 18 @ Kansas City
Sept. 19 @ Kansas City
Sept. 20 @ Kansas City
Sept. 21 v Baltimore
Sept. 22 v Baltimore
Sept. 23 v Baltimore
Sept. 24 v Baltimore
Sept. 26 v Cincinnati
Sept. 27 v Cincinnati
Sept. 29 @ Detroit
Sept. 30 @ Detroit
Sept. 29 @ Detroit
Sept. 30 @ Detroit
Oct. 1 @ Detroit
