Croswell, MI

Michigan Accidents
Watertown Township, MI
Croswell, MI
Sanilac County, MI
Sanilac County, MI
Saginaw, MI
Croswell, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Teen drowns in Milford Township lake

An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn't resurface.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
explore venango

Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WLNS

MSP reports "unconfirmed" tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
RICHMOND, MI
WNEM

Father arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch

MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. He was denied bond.
MONTROSE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Emmett Township

EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Speed played a significant factor in the fatal crash that happened on E Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township on Monday around 8:50 a.m., according to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety Officers. Investigation shows Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek was traveling...
EMMETT, MI

