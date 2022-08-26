Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while helping bicyclist who was hit in Port Huron Township
PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people are dead after a woman tried to help a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Port Huron Township. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 after 10:30 p.m. to report that he hit a bicyclist in the 3700 block of Dove Road.
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-94 (Mt. Elliot, MI)
Officials responded to a six-car crash that killed two people on I-94 close Mt. Elliot in Michigan. According to the reports, a Ford Fusion lost control and struck the center median on I-94. It was then back-ended by a Kia, which led the Fusion to turn [..]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Port Huron man arrested after making threats targeting McLaren Hospital
PORT HURON, Mich. – A threat made on Tuesday towards a St. Clair County hospital caused the facility to go into lockdown. According to Port Huron police, a phone call was made around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and a 56-year-old resident threatened McLaren Hospital. The man, whose identity has not...
Fire crews, police battling blaze in Shelby Twp. cause road closures during Tuesday morning commute
Police and firefighters in Macomb County have asked drivers to steer clear of the area as they work to subdue the blaze Tuesday morning. The Shelby Township Police Department said via Crimewatch that multiple responders are at the scene near 24 Mile
The Oakland Press
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
explore venango
Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Very sorry: Port Huron resident admits to McLaren Port Huron threat that sent hospital into lockdown
McLaren Port Huron Hospital was on lockdown Tuesday morning following a threatening phone call made to the hospital this morning. Port Huron Police Captain Brian Kerrigan said the call was reported around 9:35 a.m. The hospital updated the public on the matter via Facebook post at 10:30 a.m., saying: “McLaren...
Detroit News
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Passenger in Worth Twp. hit-and-run testifies at probable cause hearing
Tia Graham of Croswell was in tears as she took the stand in Sanilac County District Court on Tuesday. Graham had been an unwilling witness on August 7th when Shawn Patrick Woodruff, her cousin, allegedly killed 31-year-old Ben Green during an intentional hit and run in Worth Township. Graham, who...
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
Police: 8-year-old shocked by live power line at Warren playground
Warren police say an 8-year-old child was shocked by a live power line on the playground of an elementary school on Tuesday morning.
WNEM
Father arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. He was denied bond.
WNEM
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
Spinal Column
Sheriff’s detectives need public’s tips to find missing Commerce girl
Since they have received few tips about her whereabouts, Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are once more taking to social media asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing almost two weeks. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen by her family...
nbc25news.com
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Emmett Township
EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Speed played a significant factor in the fatal crash that happened on E Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township on Monday around 8:50 a.m., according to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety Officers. Investigation shows Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek was traveling...
