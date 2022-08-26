ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

wamc.org

2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount

Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.
LENOX, MA
wamc.org

Demolition of Civic Center Garage begins

Top state officials were in Springfield, Massachusetts this afternoon to mark the start of work on a major economic development project – the demolition of a decaying antiquated parking garage. Governor Charlie Baker said there is a lot more going on than just replacing the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Falling into Place - Literacy Volunteers Of Rensselaer County

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation. Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Book Picks - Oblong Books

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin.
RHINEBECK, NY

