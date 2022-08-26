ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Matheau Moore found not guilty on all counts in death of wife

By Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD2We_0hWTb7XE00

DELAWARE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide.

After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose body was found shortly after her birthday in a wooded Westerville area in September 2020.

An autopsy revealed that Noble, who was found with a 20-inch USB cord around her neck months after being reported missing in May , suffered several fractures and died from “multiple injuries to the head and neck.”

Investigators argued that Noble’s body was staged to appear as a suicide, and police said a strangulation expert contended the evidence pointed to a homicide.

The trial kicked off on Aug. 15 , and jurors heard from several witnesses, including Noble’s sister , who said Moore became upset with her when she refused to serve as his spokesperson to the police.

“In a menacing tone, he said, ‘You need to think long and hard about whether you ever want to see your sister again,’ and I hung up, and did not speak verbally with him again,” the sister testified.

Moore’s defense argued that hanging could not be ruled out of the equation, and attorney Diane Menashe pointed to Noble’s reported diagnosis with depression.

“You didn’t know that she had suffered from depression and had been diagnosed with depression?” Menashe asked Noble’s sister.

“This case is totally speculation,” Menashe said during closing arguments.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in June 2021.

WDTN

Man wanted since 2021 still not arrested for northeast Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers needs community help to find a man who has had a murder warrant since last year but has yet to be arrested. Police say that Brandonlee Berry was identified as the suspect in the August 2021 death of Charles Jones Jr., 28, in north Columbus. On Aug. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

One year later, mother seeks answers in son’s shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Marcus Payne’s family pounded the pavement last fall, passing out and posting flyers with hopes someone might help Columbus police solve his murder. It remains unsolved. On Aug. 30 of last year, around 1 a.m., Payne was shot. A brother to eight siblings, he died 12 days later. His mother is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Westerville, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Westerville, OH
City
Delaware, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
#Suicide#Murder#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime
WDTN

Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
OBETZ, OH
WDTN

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK/WCMH) — A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home

Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into house in Clark County

SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

