TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M’s football team, which considered not traveling for its season opener at North Carolina last week, is openly questioning the level of support players are receiving from the university. Nearly 90 players penned a blistering letter to school president Larry Robinson a day after the team lost 56-24 to the Tar Hills while playing without 26 ineligible players. FAMU was paid $450,000 to make the trip to Chapel Hill. The letter implores Robinson for “changes made now” and says “we are not interested in further empty dialogue with you or your staff.” The letter alleges countless issues with the “student-athlete experience at FAMU,” which has the second-largest enrollment of any of the Historically Black Colleges or Universities in the United States. The letter claims deficiencies with financial aid, academic support/compliance and summer school. It also says players are underrepresented and underappreciated.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO