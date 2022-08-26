ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paoli, IN

Orange County Historical Society undertaking preservation of historic Paoli newspaper collection

PAOLI – Orange County Historical Society (OCHS) members recently took on a huge undertaking to preserve the historic Paoli newspapers collection. “The effort has proven to be a sizeable task for our small group with a number of dedicated members volunteering hours and hours handling literally one hundred years of local news in the volumes of The Paoli News and The Paoli Republican that have come into the Society’s possession to protect,” said Society President Robert Henderson.
Car show and concerts coming to Harp Common and courthouse square

BEDFORD – During the Tuesday morning commissioners’ meeting, Sarah Swaagmen requested to use the courthouse square to host a car show in conjunction with concerts at Harp Commons. The car show and concerts will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Swaagmen said the money collected during the...
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
International Overdose Awareness Day is today with an event in Seymour

SEYMOUR – An International Overdose Awareness Day event is set for 6 until 8 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Park, at 101 East Tipton Street in Seymour. Hosting or attending an International Overdose Awareness Day event is a powerful way to join together to remember those who lost their lives to overdose.
Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass

Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?

Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
Road closure planned for State Road 157

GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 157 near Bloomfield. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, State Road 157 north of Bloomfield will be closed to allow for pipe replacement operations. The closure will impact an area between Locust Drive and East 500 North. Work will allow for pipe replacement operations in three different locations. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
Police Log: August 31, 2022

5:29 p.m. Chrystal Lester, 42, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 12:38 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 1820 block of Magnolia Lane. 8:20 a.m. Street blocked at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. 8:30 a.m. Street blocked at K and 18th streets. 9:55 a.m. Disabled...
A portion of Lincoln Avenue will be closed Tuesday for construction

BEDFORD – A portion of Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street to John Williams Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, August 30th, and Wednesday, August 31st for road construction. The road will be open every evening. The construction schedule is dependent on weather conditions. The postal service has been notified...
Ireland Army Community Hospital comes down

Ireland Army Community Hospital at Fort Knox is coming down. Ken Jaggers, construction representative at Fort Knox, said at the beginning of August, workers began using a wrecking ball to bring down the outside of the nine-story building. He said this is the biggest, scale-wise, demolition project to happen at...
Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
Volunteers needed for Bloomington Women in Leadership: Engage with Girls Inc. of Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed for the Bloomington Women in Leadership: Engage with Girls Inc. of Monroe County. Bloomington Women in Leadership’s three pillars are Empower, Inspire, and Engage. Please consider volunteering your time during this Engage event as we partner with Girls Inc. on Wednesday, October 12th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany

The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
Person dies in plane crash at French Lick Airport

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A person has died after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said around 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a...
Clark County track revived

The Clark County 4-H dirt track has set dormant since the peak of COVID 19. The track was shut down by the 4-H fair board during the pandemic. Dean Worrell had promoted Go Kart racing on this dirt track for several years. Worrell was forced to move Kentuckiana Kart Racing to the asphalt surface of the Sportsdrome in Jeffersonville.
