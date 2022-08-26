Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Orange County Historical Society undertaking preservation of historic Paoli newspaper collection
PAOLI – Orange County Historical Society (OCHS) members recently took on a huge undertaking to preserve the historic Paoli newspapers collection. “The effort has proven to be a sizeable task for our small group with a number of dedicated members volunteering hours and hours handling literally one hundred years of local news in the volumes of The Paoli News and The Paoli Republican that have come into the Society’s possession to protect,” said Society President Robert Henderson.
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
wbiw.com
Car show and concerts coming to Harp Common and courthouse square
BEDFORD – During the Tuesday morning commissioners’ meeting, Sarah Swaagmen requested to use the courthouse square to host a car show in conjunction with concerts at Harp Commons. The car show and concerts will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Swaagmen said the money collected during the...
14news.com
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
International Overdose Awareness Day is today with an event in Seymour
SEYMOUR – An International Overdose Awareness Day event is set for 6 until 8 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Park, at 101 East Tipton Street in Seymour. Hosting or attending an International Overdose Awareness Day event is a powerful way to join together to remember those who lost their lives to overdose.
wevv.com
Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass
Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
wbiw.com
State Road 39 to close September 6 for box culvert replacement in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO .— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 39 for up to 30 days starting on or after Tuesday, September 6, for a box culvert replacement project in Washington County. Contractors will be working just north of S.R. 56...
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Lawrence County will begin a new process to rejuvenate asphalt on county roads
LAWRENCE CO. – Asphalt rejuvenation is the process of restoring chemical properties that have been deteriorating since the moment new asphalt was laid down. Unlike conventional asphalt emulsion sealers that are water-based, asphalt rejuvenators are made from coal tar blended with aromatic oils and solvents. According to Highway Superintendent...
wbiw.com
Musical memories are a White family legacy – 75th Persimmon Festival to recreate the sounds of Woody White
MITCHELL – For nearly two decades, Woody White would load his pump organ on a trailer and travel 20 minutes north to Mitchell, where he’d station it near the old Main Street stage in downtown Mitchell for the annual Persimmon Festival. Jovial, carnival-type music would greet visitors, adults...
wbiw.com
Road closure planned for State Road 157
GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 157 near Bloomfield. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, State Road 157 north of Bloomfield will be closed to allow for pipe replacement operations. The closure will impact an area between Locust Drive and East 500 North. Work will allow for pipe replacement operations in three different locations. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 31, 2022
5:29 p.m. Chrystal Lester, 42, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 12:38 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 1820 block of Magnolia Lane. 8:20 a.m. Street blocked at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. 8:30 a.m. Street blocked at K and 18th streets. 9:55 a.m. Disabled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners approve request to vacate two alleys
BEDFORD – Monte Goen requested to vacate two alleys in Leesville that are bordered on both sides by land he owns. A public hearing was held during the last commissioners’ meeting to address any support or concerns with vacating two alleys in Leesville. No one spoke for or against the request.
wbiw.com
A portion of Lincoln Avenue will be closed Tuesday for construction
BEDFORD – A portion of Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street to John Williams Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, August 30th, and Wednesday, August 31st for road construction. The road will be open every evening. The construction schedule is dependent on weather conditions. The postal service has been notified...
kentuckytoday.com
Ireland Army Community Hospital comes down
Ireland Army Community Hospital at Fort Knox is coming down. Ken Jaggers, construction representative at Fort Knox, said at the beginning of August, workers began using a wrecking ball to bring down the outside of the nine-story building. He said this is the biggest, scale-wise, demolition project to happen at...
14news.com
Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
wbiw.com
Volunteers needed for Bloomington Women in Leadership: Engage with Girls Inc. of Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed for the Bloomington Women in Leadership: Engage with Girls Inc. of Monroe County. Bloomington Women in Leadership’s three pillars are Empower, Inspire, and Engage. Please consider volunteering your time during this Engage event as we partner with Girls Inc. on Wednesday, October 12th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
WLKY.com
Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany
The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
WLKY.com
Person dies in plane crash at French Lick Airport
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A person has died after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said around 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a...
salemleader.com
Clark County track revived
The Clark County 4-H dirt track has set dormant since the peak of COVID 19. The track was shut down by the 4-H fair board during the pandemic. Dean Worrell had promoted Go Kart racing on this dirt track for several years. Worrell was forced to move Kentuckiana Kart Racing to the asphalt surface of the Sportsdrome in Jeffersonville.
Comments / 0