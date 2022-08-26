ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman said he was ‘kicked out of the Colts box with Guy Fieri’ at Super Bowl LII

By Hayden Bird
 5 days ago

"Colts management found out I was there, and let's just say Indy isn't known for its hospitality."

Julian Edelman during his Patriots career. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 6-5 on Thursday. Boston begins a three-game series against the Rays at Fenway Park tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Also tonight, the Patriots face the Raiders in Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Revolution host the Los Angeles Galaxy at 8 p.m.

Julian Edelman’s Super Bowl LII story: Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman participated in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) on Thursday, answering numerous questions from fans.

The question that was voted to the top pertained to cornerback Malcom Butler’s benching in Super Bowl LII in 2018 (which the Patriots lost to the Eagles, 41-33).

“Come on, can you spill the beans on why Malcom Butler didn’t play in the [Super Bowl]?” asked a Redditor.

“I don’t really know I was too busy getting kicked out of the Colts box with Guy Fieri that Super Bowl,” Edelman replied.

Though he completely dodged the original question, fans pressed Edelman for more information on what he meant.

Eventually, Edelman — who tore his ACL in preseason that year, and watched the game from the stands — complied.

“Guy had some tickets in the Colts box (oh, we’re friends nbd),” wrote Edelman. “Got settled, got my popcorn got my cracker jacks, telling old war stories to the lovely folks in the box. Then I get a tap on the shoulder. Colts management found out I was there, and let’s just say Indy isn’t known for its hospitality.”

According to Edelman, he eventually switched to another nearby seat.

“Thank god there was a Pats fan with a box next door,” he said. “Can someone please find footage of that? It was pretty crazy.”

Trivia: Julian Edelman was a remarkable success story for the Patriots, given that he was a seventh-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Yet despite Edelman’s achievements, he actually never made an All-Pro roster. That said, there was one player from the seventh round of that draft who did make an All-Pro appearance during his career. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for the Colts from 2009-2016, the entirety of his career.

More from Boston.com:

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to U.S.

Patriots reach injury settlement with Malcolm Butler: Butler, 32, was in his second go-around with New England. He’s now an unrestricted free agent.

On this day: In 1971, the Bruins signed Bobby Orr to the first million-dollar contract in NHL history, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $200,000 per season.

Daily highlight: Jameese Joseph lost her shoe but kept her composure before calmly tucking away the winning goal seconds before the final whistle in a 1-0 North Carolina State win over Campbell on Thursday.

Trivia answer: Pat McAfee

