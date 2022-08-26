Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’

Read full article on original website
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva matchup: “If that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there”
UFC president Dana White has reacted to the rumoured upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. In the last few days, reports have been flooding in that suggest Jake Paul will take on his toughest boxing challenge yet on October 29 in the form of Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion has surprised a lot of people since making his transition over into the squared circle and despite being 47 years old, he’s long since been seen as the toughest available challenge for Paul in this strange sub-genre of the sport.
Conor McGregor takes a dig at Leon Edwards on Instagram by claiming he can kick 'nicer and faster' than the Brit did for his stunning KO of Kamaru Usman - but then edits out the comment
MMA legend Conor McGregor mocked Leon Edwards on Instagram with a caption claiming he could kick 'nicer and faster', but edited the dig out shortly afterwards. The 34-year-old posted a video of himself practicing high kicks and claimed it was a 'rendition' of Edwards' Welterweight Championship winning-winning kick on Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
Mike Tyson's openly honest admission about why he had extra year added to his prison sentence
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up about his time in prison in the 90s and why he got an extra year added to his initial sentence. Watch the former champ reveal what happened in jail:. Tyson was jailed in 1992 after being found guilty of rape, he was sentenced...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL・
MMAmania.com
Tai Tuivasa paid for his Paris airfare because UFC tried to cram his 273-pound frame into coach
Don’t weep for Tai Tuivasa. Instead, weep for the poor schmuck who gets the middle seat in “Bam Bam’s” row, because every flight going to (or from) Australia is a long one — which means several hours of breathing in beer farts and dried urine.
Kamaru Usman says he was attempting to finish Leon Edwards moments before head kick KO: “I didn’t land it, [who knows] how much damage it could’ve done”
Kamaru Usman has admitted that he was attempting to finish Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their title fight. Heading into the final round of the UFC 278 main event, Kamaru Usman seemed to be well on his way to successfully defending the UFC welterweight championship against Leon Edwards. He was 3-1 up on the judges’ scorecards, he was in full control, and Edwards appeared to be fading down the stretch.
MMAmania.com
Controversy erupts after Leon Edwards gets accused of cheating in UFC win over Kamaru Usman
Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, delivering a fifth-round “Hail Mary” that put “The Nigerian Nightmare” flat on his back. But the fight may have ended much sooner if...
Shaquille O'Neal cops a right hook from Hasbulla after meeting in Australia
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has copped a right hook from 19-year-old Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as they met up in Australia. A modern-day David against Goliath meeting, the seven-foot-one ex-basketballer and the three-foot-four influencer were filmed making some hilarious content and having some general fun together. The duo were...
NBA・
MMAmania.com
Blocked! Tai Tuivasa posts private messages from Jon Jones, is ‘scared’ and ‘turned on’ by ‘Bones’ fight
Tai Tuivasa was unranked after six fights inside the Octagon and was pretty much forgotten about in the 265-pound title chase. Then “Bam Bam” went on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins with five consecutive knockouts, including his second-round destruction of Derrick Lewis earlier this year.
Chael Sonnen details controversy surrounding Leon Edwards title win over Kamaru Usman: “Leon cheated in that match a whole bunch of times”
Chael Sonnen is detailing the controversy surrounding Leon Edwards title win over Kamaru Usman. It was Edwards (20-3 MMA) vs Usman (20-2 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278. It was to be Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman with a late knockout in round 5 to take the welterweight title.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss
Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili earlier this month, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Set To Fight UFC Legend Anderson Silva In October
Jake Paul's next opponent could be his biggest challenge to date -- it's none other than UFC legend and pro boxer Anderson Silva, TMZ Sports has confirmed. 47-year-old Silva is the former UFC middleweight champ ... and some even consider him the greatest MMA fighter ever, beating names like Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and more.
Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring for another exhibition in September
One of the best boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather will fight Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition at the Rizin 38 show in Japan.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal trial date rescheduled for December following joint continuance in Colby Covington case
Jorge Masvidal was expected to go on trial in early Sept. to answer for his alleged street attack on fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington, but a pre-trial hearing at Florida’s 11th Circuit Court on Weds. resulted in a joint continuance with a new pre-trial date of Nov. 17, followed by a trial date of Dec. 5.
