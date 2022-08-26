ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
WNYT

Purses snatched from cars in Saratoga Springs

Someone broke into several cars in Saratoga Springs Tuesday morning and made off with purses. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they’re looking for a new gray minivan in connection with the crimes. It happened on Old Gick Road, outside Metabolic Fitness. Saratoga Springs Police say the suspect or suspects broke...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Popular Wrestling Event Returns to Massachusetts This Fall (Videos)

I've been a wrestling fan since I was eight. Since then I have attended many wrestling events including the time when the World Wrestling Federation/WWF (now WWE) came to the Pittsfield Boys and Girls Club (technically the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires) back in 1994. That was an action-packed event and you can read about it by going here. I have also attended wrestling events at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, and Turn Hall in Adams. It goes without saying that Berkshire County has been home to many exciting wrestling events.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Storm Damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells me officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
franklincountynow.com

Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River

(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
DEERFIELD, MA
Carol Durant

Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building

Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming road closures in Albany County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia preparing to close for season

SCOTIA – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want summer to end, but a season staple will soon be closing its doors. Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In in Scotia says this will be the last week open for the 2022 season. Their last day is September 4. Jumpin’ Jacks is...
SCOTIA, NY
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
