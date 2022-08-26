Read full article on original website
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter keeps Travers tradition alive
PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On most days you can find Robin Schumacher in her workshop at her home in Porter Corners. The artist became the Saratoga Jockey Painter by accident, a joke that opened the door to a fruitful endeavor. “We just laughed about it at first and then I painted one up and put […]
Saratoga Springs residents asked to conserve water
The city of Saratoga Springs is asking its residents to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage, effective Friday, Sept. 2. Parts of New York State are going through various stages of draught, and the city is asking its residents to do their part in conservation.
Purses snatched from cars in Saratoga Springs
Someone broke into several cars in Saratoga Springs Tuesday morning and made off with purses. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they’re looking for a new gray minivan in connection with the crimes. It happened on Old Gick Road, outside Metabolic Fitness. Saratoga Springs Police say the suspect or suspects broke...
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
Pittsfield’s Raiche Drops New Single, ‘Feelings’
I remember the first time I met Raiche, you could just tell there was something about her. Her authenticity and drive to succeed were ever-present. Live 95.9 had her first single "Money Pies" in heavy rotation during the summer of 2018, a first for a local artist. Raiche was born...
Popular Wrestling Event Returns to Massachusetts This Fall (Videos)
I've been a wrestling fan since I was eight. Since then I have attended many wrestling events including the time when the World Wrestling Federation/WWF (now WWE) came to the Pittsfield Boys and Girls Club (technically the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires) back in 1994. That was an action-packed event and you can read about it by going here. I have also attended wrestling events at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, and Turn Hall in Adams. It goes without saying that Berkshire County has been home to many exciting wrestling events.
Storm Damage in Saratoga County
Early afternoon storms left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells me officials deemed the home unlivable.
Saratoga Springs PD investigating smash-and-grabs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab incidents in the area. Police said the suspect(s) smashed the car windows and stole purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack new Chicopee location to open on Sept. 10
Seafood lovers rejoice as Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack’s highly-anticipated Chicopee location is set to open on Sept. 10, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon. The popular seafood restaurant’s newest location will be in Chicopee’s Center Space Property, by the corner of Center and South...
Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to sever from codefendants, including father
SPRINGFIELD — Newly filed court records in a federal corruption probe of the former head golf pro for two city courses show the case was tripped by a cash purchase of lumber for a $750,000 rebuild of the pro’s Cape Cod home. Former Springfield golf pro Kevin M....
Saratoga street renamed in Marylou Whitney’s honor
On Friday, a Saratoga street grew one name closer to Saratoga history. Union Avenue was officially designated in honor of the Grand Dame of the Saratoga Race Track.
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building
Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.
Upcoming road closures in Albany County
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia preparing to close for season
SCOTIA – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want summer to end, but a season staple will soon be closing its doors. Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In in Scotia says this will be the last week open for the 2022 season. Their last day is September 4. Jumpin’ Jacks is...
Two of the Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts Are in The Berkshires
The Berkshires definitely lucks out when it comes to great restaurants. While there are some great find throughout the region, who knew that we also happen to have two of the absolute best hot dog spots throughout all of Massachusetts?. As someone who has only been in the Bay State...
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
LOOK: A Perfect Night in North Adams for Party In the Park Finale
It was the summer finale for Party in the Park in North Adams this past Thursday night (August 25th)! With some awesome live music, a car show, plenty of free swag from WUPE-FM, and perfect weather, you couldn't ask for a better way to end things for this year's weekly summer event!
