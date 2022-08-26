I've been a wrestling fan since I was eight. Since then I have attended many wrestling events including the time when the World Wrestling Federation/WWF (now WWE) came to the Pittsfield Boys and Girls Club (technically the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires) back in 1994. That was an action-packed event and you can read about it by going here. I have also attended wrestling events at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, and Turn Hall in Adams. It goes without saying that Berkshire County has been home to many exciting wrestling events.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO