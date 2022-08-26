ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
zip06.com

Local Trio Collects Medals at Connecticut’s Equestrian Finals

Equestrian is one of the most exhilarating experiences to participate in as an athlete. Three local horseback riders recently had a chance to display their passion for the sport when they competed at the 38th annual Connecticut Medal Finals, and each member of the trio turned in a great performance that resulted in them collecting a medal.
MADISON, CT
Bristol Press

Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation

NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Irish Festival returning after two years

MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
LEBANON, CT
Register Citizen

The Revivalists replace Ziggy Marley at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound

For the second time in two weeks, another artist has dropped out of Sound On Sound's inaugural lineup. Ziggy Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, has dropped out of this year's lineup. "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Ziggy Marley will no longer be performing, reads a statement on the festival's Instagram story. Marley was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch

(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
Register Citizen

24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street

SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut

NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
NORWALK, CT

