Register Citizen
In Greenwich, see the demolition as the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center is torn down
GREENWICH — Cinder blocks. Broken bricks. Rebar: The Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, reduced to rubble. After months of internal abatement in the building, demolition of the exterior began Tuesday, paving the way for construction of a new civic center in Old Greenwich to take place this fall. But don’t...
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
Win a Pair of Tickets to the 2022 Bethlehem Fair
Happy Fair Season! One of my favorite things about this time of year is the different fairs that pop up all over. Different foods, vendors, rides and events. It's bound to be a good time. Well, we want to hook our listeners up with a pair of tickets to attend...
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
Register Citizen
Danbury’s Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School expands in time for first day of school
DANBURY — The city’s youngest learners were welcomed on Tuesday into the newly expanded Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School. Construction on the addition wrapped up before the first day of school for Danbury’s first through 12th grades. Kindergartners have orientation until their first full day on Sept. 2.
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
zip06.com
Local Trio Collects Medals at Connecticut’s Equestrian Finals
Equestrian is one of the most exhilarating experiences to participate in as an athlete. Three local horseback riders recently had a chance to display their passion for the sport when they competed at the 38th annual Connecticut Medal Finals, and each member of the trio turned in a great performance that resulted in them collecting a medal.
Bristol Press
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
Register Citizen
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
Register Citizen
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
NewsTimes
10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
New Britain Herald
Free symphony orchestra concert in New Britain to celebrate America and summertime
NEW BRITAIN – A celebration of America and summertime is happening this Friday night in Walnut Hill Park. The New Britain Symphony Orchestra (NBSO) will present “A Symphony Sampler” Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the park’s Darius Miller Band Shell. The concert is free and open to the public.
Register Citizen
The Revivalists replace Ziggy Marley at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound
For the second time in two weeks, another artist has dropped out of Sound On Sound's inaugural lineup. Ziggy Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, has dropped out of this year's lineup. "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Ziggy Marley will no longer be performing, reads a statement on the festival's Instagram story. Marley was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch
(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Register Citizen
24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
Register Citizen
Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut
NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
