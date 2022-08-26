Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Fall Events 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is fast approaching in metro Atlanta and there are lots of fun things happening in the cooler months, including multiple festivals, big concerts, comedy shows and theater. Check out our list below. FESTIVALS. Sept. 8-Oct. 30: Helen Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest in Helen is a...
CBS 46
‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
CBS 46
Smokey Bones reveals fall menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wings restaurant Smokey Bones has revealed its fall menu. The menu includes a full slate of entrees, cocktails and appetizers. Appetizers include housemade Buffalo Chicken Chips and an empanada-style Pulled Pork Fried Pie. Some of the entrees are the Meat Master Sandwich, made with smoked meatloaf, bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers and cheese sauce and the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs. Guests can double the RibFeast into a full rack big enough for two.
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
CBS 46
Family and friends gather in Atlanta to remember 7-year-old killed in crossfire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening to remember a 7-year-old who was killed in crossfire in Northeast Atlanta. Atlanta police say Ava Phillips was struck during a domestic dispute at the Camden Vantage apartments. Family, friends, and those who heard of the tragedy released balloons in...
CBS 46
Summer Beauty, Health & Wellness Products
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness needs. Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog. The Gaiam Suspension Trainer retails for $24.98 and is available at Gaiam.com. Nails.INC Sephora Plant Power. The...
CBS 46
Oakland Cemetery’s 44th annual Sunday in the Park Festival to be Sept. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Historic Oakland Foundation will welcome visitors to Oakland Cemetery for the 44th Sunday in the Park Festival Sept. 25. It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Park is being combined with the Tunes from the Tombs music festival. Headliners SUSTO...
CBS 46
Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
CBS 46
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
CBS 46
‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon. It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in DeKalb County. The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.
CBS 46
Shooting investigation underway on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at James Jackson Parkway. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation gets underway. Avoid the area at this time. CBS46 will continue to monitor developments on this story and...
CBS 46
Gwinnett man robbed at gunpoint, thieves steal 4 French bulldogs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta man says he was robbed at gunpoint inside his own home and the thieves got away with four French bulldog puppies. The victim spoke with CBS46 but wanted to remain anonymous for his safety. He says last week three men came to his...
CBS 46
Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18. “Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.
CBS 46
‘Voices of Donny Hathaway’ coming to Theatre in the Square Sept. 2-4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta’s Theatre in the Square will host a production of Voices of Donny Hathaway Sept. 2 to 4. The play follows the titular soul legend on the final night of his life. Hathaway was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He jumped from the 15th floor of...
CBS 46
Couple pays a residential contractor up front, gets unfinished project
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - When Jerome Domek and Carol Risola hired a contractor for some remodeling, they received drawings and a contract. For $28,000, the Loganville couple got a nice-looking kitchen, which isn’t bad for a project that began at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. For...
CBS 46
Atlanta gospel artist, Pastor E. Dewey Smith talks success of his debut album
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gospel artist and Pastor E. Dewey hit the music scene with his debut single, “Your Presence is a Gift” which reached number one on the Gospel Radio Airplay Billboard Chart back in April. The gospel trailblazer spoke with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about his latest...
