Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Fall Events 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is fast approaching in metro Atlanta and there are lots of fun things happening in the cooler months, including multiple festivals, big concerts, comedy shows and theater. Check out our list below. FESTIVALS. Sept. 8-Oct. 30: Helen Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest in Helen is a...
CBS 46

‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
CBS 46

Smokey Bones reveals fall menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wings restaurant Smokey Bones has revealed its fall menu. The menu includes a full slate of entrees, cocktails and appetizers. Appetizers include housemade Buffalo Chicken Chips and an empanada-style Pulled Pork Fried Pie. Some of the entrees are the Meat Master Sandwich, made with smoked meatloaf, bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers and cheese sauce and the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs. Guests can double the RibFeast into a full rack big enough for two.
CBS 46

‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
CBS 46

Summer Beauty, Health & Wellness Products

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness needs. Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog. The Gaiam Suspension Trainer retails for $24.98 and is available at Gaiam.com. Nails.INC Sephora Plant Power. The...
CBS 46

Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
CBS 46

Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
CBS 46

Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18. “Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.
ATLANTA, GA

