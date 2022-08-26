Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case
A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
Troopers Arrest Chillicothe Man on Felony Driving Charge Monday in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Chillicothe man Monday evening in Buchanan County on a pair of driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 31-year-old Ronald J. Greener on preliminary charges of felony driving while revoked and misdemeanor speeding. Authorities booked Greener into...
Chillicothe Officer Arrested On Alleged Domestic Assault Charge
An officer at the Chillicothe Police Department was one of the people arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol last Friday. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton was arrested at about 10:20 pm for alleged domestic assault – 3rd degree. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says when they received the complaint, they requested...
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
Trenton Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Stealing Charge
A Trenton man will appear in Grundy County Court next week on a felony charge. Court documents say Gregory Dee Baecht faces a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Records list that charge from July 23. The court set Baecht’s bond at 10-thousand dollars. Baecht...
Appearance On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Canceled
A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. That...
Bethany Man in Custody on Burglary, Tampering Allegations
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man is in custody on allegations he broke into a residence in Bethany on Monday. Thirty-three year old Douglas Abe Dennis is charged with second degree Burglary, alleging that he forcibly entered a residence in the 900 block of South 15th Street in Bethany when the occupant was not home. The occupant of the residence reported that $400 was missing. Dennis is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on allegations that he operated a vehicle on the property without permission and moved it to another location on the property.
Kirksville man arrested following report of Friday evening robbery
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing charges after a report of a robbery in Kirksville Friday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive for a report of a burglary and robbery. Officers interviewed several witnesses and the victim, who...
Investigation into robbery in Kirksville leads to arrest of one individual
Kirksville Police report one arrest has been made as officers continue to investigate a robbery. Early Friday evening, officers responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive in Kirksville to investigate a reported burglary and robbery. Police interviewed a victim and witnesses. The victim reported being robbed by several male suspects and also reported minor injuries when a pistol allegedly was used to strike the victim in the mouth.
Trenton man arrested on allegation of auto theft
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on August 29th on felony theft of a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. The bond for 43-year-old Gregory Dee Baecht was set at $10,000, 10% cash or corporate surety. He is to have no contact with victims, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.
Livingston County Man Due in Court Next Month on Felony Domestic Assault Charge
A Livingston County man will appear in court early next month on a felony charge. Court documents say Joshua D. Charlton faces a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault. Records list that charge from Friday. The court ordered Charlton to have no contact with the victim. Charlton also can not...
North Missouri Drug Task Force reports more than 30 drug-related arrests in 2022
In conjunction with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, and assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kirksville Police Department has executed numerous narcotics search warrants within the city of Kirksville this year. These searches have recovered several illegally owned or stolen firearms, paraphernalia used in narcotics distribution, illegal narcotics in the form of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and currency related to drug trafficking.
KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
Kansas City Man Facing an Abundance of Charges Following Clinton County Arrest Sunday
(PLATTSBURG) – A Kansas City man is facing an abundance of charges following a Clinton County arrest Sunday. Just prior to 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Lonny D. Waits who faces charges for resisting arrest by fleeing, endangered the welfare of a child, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeded the posted speed limit by going 130 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, failed to display valid plates, no insurance, failed to stop at a stop sign, and failed to equip motor vehicle with two tail lamps.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon
(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
Chillicothe Man Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday afternoon by State Troopers. Forty-one-year-old Gonzalo J Esqueda was arrested at about 12:55 pm on a parole violation warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.
Two Vans Totaled In Accident Involving Peterbuilt Truck Near Altamont
Two vans were totaled following an accident that also involved a Peterbuilt tractor trailer late Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 63 year old Mark Stuva of Holden was making a left turn off Missouri Highway 6 just east of Altamont and was hit by a Peterbuilt truck operated by 28 year old Thomas Garrett of Trenton. Stuva’s van went across the center of the roadway and hit another van driven by 50 year old William Loucks of Gallatin.
Raytown woman injured in Linn County crash
A Raytown resident was injured Sunday evening when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Linn Lounty Highway 11. Twenty-year-old Emily Atkins received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Hospital. Atkins was traveling north on Highway 11 when she struck a sign, crossed Route C,...
