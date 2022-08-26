BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man is in custody on allegations he broke into a residence in Bethany on Monday. Thirty-three year old Douglas Abe Dennis is charged with second degree Burglary, alleging that he forcibly entered a residence in the 900 block of South 15th Street in Bethany when the occupant was not home. The occupant of the residence reported that $400 was missing. Dennis is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on allegations that he operated a vehicle on the property without permission and moved it to another location on the property.

BETHANY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO