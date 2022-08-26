Read full article on original website
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
seehafernews.com
Victim and Suspect in Door County Hit-and-Run Identified
The victim and suspect involved in a recent hit-and-run in Door County have been identified. According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Marilyn Vandenbogart was walking on Gordon Road in Sevastopol, near her home, when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by 43-year-old Joshua J. Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
seehafernews.com
Door County Hit-and-Run Suspect Held on $500,000 Cash Bond
The suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Door County is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. While his name has not yet been released, the Door County Sheriff’s Office has stated that they believe the 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man who struck and killed a 71-year-old woman was drunk at the time of the incident.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
seehafernews.com
FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc
A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
denmark-wi.org
Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer
Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Breaking into Her Daughters Home to Steal Items
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into her daughter’s home to steal several items. Officers were called to the victim’s home at around 1:00 p.m. on August 23rd after the victim returned home to find her house in shambles. Numerous items were reported...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin pizzeria keeping an eye on California tomatoes
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Ernesto Morales has spent most of his life in the pizza business. He’s the owner of Pagoni’s Pizzeria in Kaukauna, Wis. “What keeps me coming to work is our customers and our product. I love my product, I eat my product everyday,:” he said. “The employees, they keep me young.”
wearegreenbay.com
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison
Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl
A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Still Above Pre-Spike Level
While fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continue their decline, they are still well above the pre-spike level. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County dropped six cents from last week, now sitting at $3.53. Six-cent drops were also recorded in...
seehafernews.com
Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly Announces Dates for 16th Annual Pig to Pig Walk
The dates for the 16th annual Pig to Pig walk have been announced. Participants in the annual fundraiser will walk the 6-mile trek along Lake Michigan between the Manitowoc and Two Rivers Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly stores to raise money for Lakeshore CAP. The walk will start at the Manitowoc...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
cw14online.com
Over-the-air antenna viewers, rescan on Wednesday to keep watching FOX 11, CW 14
We have an update for all viewers who receive WLUK and WCWF-TV signals over the air using an antenna. FOX 11 and CW 14 will be converting from their current VHF frequency to a UHF frequency this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. If you are receiving WLUK through an antenna or know someone who is using an antenna, a rescan of your television set or converter box (instructions here) will be required.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
