Manitowoc County, WI

WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Victim and Suspect in Door County Hit-and-Run Identified

The victim and suspect involved in a recent hit-and-run in Door County have been identified. According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Marilyn Vandenbogart was walking on Gordon Road in Sevastopol, near her home, when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by 43-year-old Joshua J. Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement

MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Door County Hit-and-Run Suspect Held on $500,000 Cash Bond

The suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Door County is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. While his name has not yet been released, the Door County Sheriff’s Office has stated that they believe the 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man who struck and killed a 71-year-old woman was drunk at the time of the incident.
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc

A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
MANITOWOC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
denmark-wi.org

Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer

Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
DENMARK, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin pizzeria keeping an eye on California tomatoes

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Ernesto Morales has spent most of his life in the pizza business. He’s the owner of Pagoni’s Pizzeria in Kaukauna, Wis. “What keeps me coming to work is our customers and our product. I love my product, I eat my product everyday,:” he said. “The employees, they keep me young.”
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison

Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl

A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly Announces Dates for 16th Annual Pig to Pig Walk

The dates for the 16th annual Pig to Pig walk have been announced. Participants in the annual fundraiser will walk the 6-mile trek along Lake Michigan between the Manitowoc and Two Rivers Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly stores to raise money for Lakeshore CAP. The walk will start at the Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
cw14online.com

Over-the-air antenna viewers, rescan on Wednesday to keep watching FOX 11, CW 14

We have an update for all viewers who receive WLUK and WCWF-TV signals over the air using an antenna. FOX 11 and CW 14 will be converting from their current VHF frequency to a UHF frequency this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. If you are receiving WLUK through an antenna or know someone who is using an antenna, a rescan of your television set or converter box (instructions here) will be required.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI

