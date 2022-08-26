Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
New Britain Herald
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company LockJawGlobal, and Daniel Irizarry, owner of Irizarry Bully Camp LLC, are hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. “We came together to form this event and have the same type...
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
valleypressextra.com
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
Free haircuts and school supplies at Hartford back-to-school event
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford return to the classroom tomorrow, and to get them ready for their first day, a back-to-school fair was held on Sunday. At the eighth annual “All City” event, students and their families picked up backpacks, school supplies, clothing and toiletries all for free. They were also offered haircuts. […]
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets
(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
How much sleep do students actually need?
(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions
According to the statement, the bus service has experienced a “much higher-than-normal level of absenteeism” among its drivers. The post CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NewsTimes
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
News 12
Ridgefield barbecue restaurant ranked best in CT by Food and Wine Magazine
Hoodoo Brown's in Ridgefield has been rated the number one barbecue in Connecticut, according to Food and Wine Magazine. The barbecue joint serves up spare ribs, crispy pork belly, pastrami, and bacon as an appetizer. Hoodoo Brown's is also known for its brisket and sausages. According to the magazine which...
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In just two minutes, Lisa Belgrove and her family became victims of the ongoing catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut. “They let the car down, put everything in. Take off,” said Lisa Belgrove. This time at her home in Wethersfield. Her surveillance video captures the entire...
WTNH.com
Doctor discusses when to get a hernia looked at
(WTNH) – Hernias are a very common condition affecting about one million people in the nation yearly. Knowing when to have a hernia looked at is important to one’s health. Dr. Emilia Genova, a board-certified general surgeon with Hartford HealthCare’s Medical Group is discussing more. Watch the...
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
westernmassnews.com
Boaters, law enforcement cracking down on boat safety on Connecticut River
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Avid boaters have been reaching out to our newsroom, asking us to get answers on what they call a recent string of partying and reckless boating on the Connecticut River. One local boater we spoke with is preparing for the last big boating weekend of the...
