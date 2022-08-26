ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pandemic may have worsened trends towards sluggish U.S. labor supply

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qn2I_0hWTZXa100

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. labor markets are even more constrained than the current 3.5% unemployment rate indicates, according to new economic research that argues declines in the number of hours employees want to work were reinforced by the pandemic and are set to continue.

The research, released on Friday at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole research symposium in Wyoming and published separately, shifts the focus from how many people are working, to how many hours they are putting in - or want to.

In economically more developed nations, the trend on that front has been falling for decades, according to research presented at the symposium and conducted by Goethe University Frankfurt's Nicola Fuchs-Schundeln, Vanderbilt University's Adam Blandin and the St. Louis Fed's Alexander Bick.

They suggest the advent of more flexible work schedules and work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic will likely strengthen a trend in which the number of people in jobs continues to rise, but the average hours each one works falls.

Overall labor "effort," in other words, grows more slowly than employment - and implies less labor slack in the economy than might be suggested from the number of jobs alone. In gauging wage and inflation trends, central banks try to estimate whether an economy is below, at, or above the rate of employment that might produce price pressures, and getting that wrong can lead to policy mistakes.

Changing labor preferences "could also affect the responsiveness of labor to business cycle shocks, monetary policy shocks, and tax policy shocks," according to the research.

LABOR SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS

It's just the latest in a string of research showing how the pandemic changed the labor market.

Firm conclusions may be difficult in the short-run, and the situation may change over time. The current high rate of inflation, for example, could prompt people to want to work more, or even return to a job from what was expected to be a permanent retirement.

Still, Fed policymakers and other officials have been surprised at how strong hiring has remained in recent months, with only a slight change in the number of job openings even as the economy seems to be slowing. They've been similarly disappointed that labor force participation hasn't rebounded to where it was before the pandemic, and that the overall number of people working or looking for a job has not budged this year.

The result - wage increases running faster than productivity - could be adding to the high inflation the Fed is trying to control.

One recent Fed discussion paper noted that surveys point to large numbers of adults reporting long COVID symptoms, including cognitive problems, and concluded "there is growing evidence that long COVID may be restraining labor supply."

A recent paper by Chicago Fed economist Jason Faberman suggests that sluggish labor supply may be here to stay.

In particular, it appears that retirees, stay-at-home parents, or others out of the labor force are less willing now than in the past to pick up odd jobs or part-time work.

That trend was documented through a survey administered by the New York Fed that Faberman helped design.

Using a measure that captures the difference between the number of hours people want to work and the number of hours they actually work, "our findings suggest that an overall lower willingness to work has led to a contraction in labor supply," Faberman wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM4f7_0hWTZXa100

Reporting by Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Covers the U.S. Federal Reserve, monetary policy and the economy, a graduate of the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University with previous experience as a foreign correspondent, economics reporter and on the local staff of the Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the US government is backstopping markets and the economy - and warns too much fiscal support will end in disaster

Michael Burry accused the US government of shoring up asset prices and the economy. The "Big Short" investor compared excessive fiscal support to giving sugar to babies. Burry expects declines in consumer spending, economic growth, and inflation in the coming months. Michael Burry called out the US government for backstopping...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Economics#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Markets#Productivity#Jackson Hole#Vanderbilt University#The St Louis Fed
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

565K+
Followers
351K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy