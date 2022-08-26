ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Judges visit pre-law programs at 3 JCPS high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven judges visited three Jefferson County Public Schools Tuesday to talk to the students, to share their experiences and to answer questions. They visited the pre-law programs at Waggener, Seneca and Central high schools, and shared their stories on how they got to where they are now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Federal judge sides with Louisville photographer over Fairness Ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has sided with a Louisville photographer who challenged the city’s Fairness Ordinance. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of Chelsey Nelson, a wedding photographer and blogger. She believed Louisville Metro’s Ordinance would force her to photograph and write about same-sex weddings, something she said goes against her religious beliefs and prevents her from operating her business freely.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

FOCUS: Kentucky schools face student mental health challenges

HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Breckinridge County schools are looking a lot like they did before COVID, back in-person and masks not required, but that’s on the surface. Below the surface though, there could be other things going on. “It’s not always something that’s really obvious,” Emily Seeger, a school...
HARDINSBURG, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

House on Dixie Hwy up in flames

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vacant property and a currently occupied home were up in flames in Louisville's California neighborhood Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the early morning. Louisville Fire Department dispatched firefighters in the 1100 block of Dixie Highway at 4:25 a.m., by 4:28 a.m. they were on the scene, according to a LFD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Hear us' | Sunergos Coffee employees want to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another union is brewing in Louisville. Sunergos Coffee employees at the local chain's four locations say the time for better pay and more protection is now. Rebekah Jarboe has been a barista at Sunergos for four years. She said she and her coworkers’ dedication to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Journalists from Louisville Courier Journal to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The union trends is now hitting reporters with the Louisville Courier-Journal. The group, who calls themselves “The Courier Journal Guild,” posted their intentions on Twitter. They cite “corporate-dictated unpaid furloughs, buyouts, layoffs, the closing of their local press, and putting up the building at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

