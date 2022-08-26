Read full article on original website
Judges visit pre-law programs at 3 JCPS high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven judges visited three Jefferson County Public Schools Tuesday to talk to the students, to share their experiences and to answer questions. They visited the pre-law programs at Waggener, Seneca and Central high schools, and shared their stories on how they got to where they are now.
Time running out for west Louisville residents to share input for new hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline is nearing for west Louisville residents to share feedback on the area’s first hospital in 150 years. Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries have partnered to build an Opportunity Campus at 28th and Broadway that will feature a new hospital. For almost four months,...
'It's terrifying': Rise in fentanyl related deaths across Kentuckiana cause concern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers at the Hillview Police Department said they've seized nearly 100 grams of narcotics along with guns and cash. In a post on Facebook, they said about half of the substances contained suspected fentanyl. The seizure came as officers work to clean up streets from drugs...
'We're close to passing 2020's overdose total': Hardin County morgue needs more room as deaths from overdoses rise
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — As fentanyl claims the lives of thousands across the country, morgues are trying to make space for the number of overdoses. Hardin County Deputy Coroner Shana Norton said fentanyl deaths are adding to an already crowded morgue. According to Kentucky's Office of Drug Control Policy,...
Federal judge sides with Louisville photographer over Fairness Ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has sided with a Louisville photographer who challenged the city’s Fairness Ordinance. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of Chelsey Nelson, a wedding photographer and blogger. She believed Louisville Metro’s Ordinance would force her to photograph and write about same-sex weddings, something she said goes against her religious beliefs and prevents her from operating her business freely.
'We are innovating how and where healing can happen': Affordable housing headed to PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The grounds are blessed and ready for Habitat for Humanity’s newest affordable housing development. Both Habitat for Humanity and the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana purchased some land in the PRP neighborhood. About 40 affordable housing units will be built, and they’ve already built roughly 575...
‘The future of heart care’; UofL Health dedicates state’s first heart hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hospital, focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care, has opened in Louisville. Officials say the University of Louisville’s Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s first hospital focused on heart care. Interim UofL President Lori Gonzalez said the hospital represents the...
Community members share what they want to see happen to historic southern Indiana site
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — A major historic site with significance for the entire community is now in the talks of redevelopment. Indiana State Park officials want to know what should happen with the homesite of George Rogers Clark, where a replica cabin burned to the ground. Many say this was...
Kentucky officials plan to use multi-million dollar grant to 'curb' wrong-way crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is getting a multi-million dollar grant to improve highway safety and prevent wrong-way crashes. The Governor's office announced Monday the $5.14 million federal grant will fund new technology that not only detects wrong-way drivers but alerts other drivers and emergency responders. According to KYTC between...
Parents share concerns after man threatens children on JCPS bus; authorities investigate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two separate incidents on JCPS busses are causing concern among parents. A viral Facebook post shows a man boarding a Jefferson County Public School bus last Friday and then berating the young children onboard. In a letter to parents sent on Aug. 26, Carter Elementary School...
Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP convicted of theft of government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. In 2016, according to evidence at trial, Crawford conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of...
SRO resigns from southern Indiana school system amid misconduct investigation
MADISON, Indiana — A school resource officer at a southern Indiana school system is under investigation following reports of misconduct, district officials say. In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Madison Consolidated Schools said there was an ongoing external investigation involving one of the school district's SROs. A...
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
FOCUS: Kentucky schools face student mental health challenges
HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Breckinridge County schools are looking a lot like they did before COVID, back in-person and masks not required, but that’s on the surface. Below the surface though, there could be other things going on. “It’s not always something that’s really obvious,” Emily Seeger, a school...
Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
House on Dixie Hwy up in flames
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vacant property and a currently occupied home were up in flames in Louisville's California neighborhood Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the early morning. Louisville Fire Department dispatched firefighters in the 1100 block of Dixie Highway at 4:25 a.m., by 4:28 a.m. they were on the scene, according to a LFD press release.
'Hear us' | Sunergos Coffee employees want to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another union is brewing in Louisville. Sunergos Coffee employees at the local chain's four locations say the time for better pay and more protection is now. Rebekah Jarboe has been a barista at Sunergos for four years. She said she and her coworkers’ dedication to the...
Journalists from Louisville Courier Journal to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The union trends is now hitting reporters with the Louisville Courier-Journal. The group, who calls themselves “The Courier Journal Guild,” posted their intentions on Twitter. They cite “corporate-dictated unpaid furloughs, buyouts, layoffs, the closing of their local press, and putting up the building at...
LMPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal collision on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Preston Highway Tuesday. LMPD said officers responded to a vehicle accident on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6 p.m. near Leslie's pool supply store. When officers arrived, police said they found that a...
Elderly woman gets the surprise of her life at downtown Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 96-year-old woman took a trip down memory lane when her senior living center surprised her by taking her to a place in Louisville that is dear to her heart. Dot Zipperle spent the day last Friday at the Brown Hotel, a historic establishment lined wall...
