LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has sided with a Louisville photographer who challenged the city’s Fairness Ordinance. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of Chelsey Nelson, a wedding photographer and blogger. She believed Louisville Metro’s Ordinance would force her to photograph and write about same-sex weddings, something she said goes against her religious beliefs and prevents her from operating her business freely.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO