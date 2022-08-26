Endangered 17-Year-Old Boy Found Safe, Pennsylvania State Police Say

UPDATE: Fardeleyja Jean-Baptiste, 17, of York County has been found safe, according to an update post by Pennsylvania state police on Saturday, August 27.

ORIGINAL:

A 17-year-old boy from York City has gone missing, Pennsylvania state police say.

A "Missing, Endangered Alert" has been issued for Fardeleyja Jean-Baptiste as on August 25, 2022.

He was last on foot on South Royal Street on Wednesday, August 24, according to a release by the state police.

Jean-Baptiste is described as a Black male with brown eyes, and red hair, weighing between 250 and 275 lbs, 5 foot 8 inches tall, according to multiple missing person releases by police, his family, and his school.

He was last seen wearing a white/grey long-sleeve shirt with the word "SAVAGE" printed across the chest and grey shorts, as pictured, according to those releases.

"This young man is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. His dad loves and misses him," CASA's National Communications Director Jossie Sapunar says.

Anyone who's seen him or has information on Jean-Baptiste's whereabouts is asked to contact CASA by calling or texting 717-706-7236 or simply notify state police by calling 911.