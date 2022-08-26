ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Endangered 17-Year-Old Boy Found Safe, Pennsylvania State Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago

UPDATE: Fardeleyja Jean-Baptiste, 17, of York County has been found safe, according to an update post by Pennsylvania state police on Saturday, August 27.

ORIGINAL:

A 17-year-old boy from York City has gone missing, Pennsylvania state police say.

A "Missing, Endangered Alert" has been issued for Fardeleyja Jean-Baptiste as on August 25, 2022.

He was last on foot on South Royal Street on Wednesday, August 24,  according to a release by the state police.

Jean-Baptiste is described as a Black male with brown eyes, and red hair, weighing between 250 and 275 lbs, 5 foot 8 inches tall, according to multiple missing person releases by police, his family, and his school.

He was last seen wearing a white/grey long-sleeve shirt with the word "SAVAGE" printed across the chest and grey shorts, as pictured, according to those releases.

"This young man is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. His dad loves and misses him," CASA's National Communications Director Jossie Sapunar says.

Anyone who's seen him or has information on Jean-Baptiste's whereabouts is asked to contact CASA by calling or texting 717-706-7236 or simply notify state police by calling 911.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
Daily Voice

'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police

A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Mepa#Casa#National Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say.Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief."He was an outstanding First Responder t…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Steelton Shooter Tracked Down FBI, US Marshals

A man who shot some in Steelton on Wednesday, August 24, was arrested on Thursday, September 1, Steelton Borough police say. Melvin Thomas, 43, of the 600 block of North 2nd Street in Steelton, taken into custody in connection "with the assistance of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, " police say.
STEELTON, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
351K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy